Oscar Robertson Calls out White Athletes on Social Injustice Issues

Basketball Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson called for more white athletes to take a stand against social injustice on Monday.

After accepting a Lifetime Achievement Award at the NBA Awards show, The Big O spoke positively about those fighting for equality. According to ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk, he added, "The only thing that really bothers me is where are the white athletes when this is happening?"

