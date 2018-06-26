Inter Milan Confirm Signing of Radja Nainggolan from Roma on 4-Year Contract

Riccardo De Luca/Associated Press

Inter Milan confirmed the signing of Radja Nainggolan from Roma on Tuesday.

The Nerazzurri posted the following on their Twitter account, with the Belgium international penning a four-year contract at the San Siro:

This switch brings an end to a four-year spell with Roma for the 30-year-old, during which time he earned a reputation as one of the best midfielders in the Italian top flight.

Nainggolan arrived in the capital from Cagliari in 2014 and went on to make 204 appearances for the Giallorossi. It appears as though he departs the Stadio Olimpico with the best wishes of Roma supporters:

According to Goal, Inter have paid around €24 million (£21 million) for the midfielder. As noted by Simon Stone of BBC Sport, Roma have picked up two Inter players as part of the deal too:

The midfield dynamo worked with Luciano Spalletti previously at Roma, a coach who is now in charge at Inter. You sense the manager will be delighted to have landed one of the most ferocious midfielders in the game.

At his best Nainggolan is a footballer who can do it all and for Roma he took on numerous different responsibilities.

Maurizio Brambatti/Associated Press

At times he was pushed forward in support of a centre-forward, whereas on other occasions he would require more discipline, sitting in front of a back four and breaking up play. But he's at his best in an orthodox midfield berth, where his blend of technical skill and physical ability really come to the fore.

These figures sum up what a profound impact Nainggolan can have on a football match:

It'll be intriguing to see how he fares at Inter, who are preparing for life back in the UEFA Champions League again in the new season.

Spalletti has a number of options to partner Nainggolan with, including Matias Vecino, who has been starring for Uruguay at the FIFA World Cup. Marcelo Brozovic and Roberto Gagliardini will also face increased competition for places.

Replacing him will be a challenge for Roma, as Nainggolan formed a formidable trio alongside Kevin Strootman and Daniele De Rossi. Manager Eusebio Di Francesco may place more responsibility on Lorenzo Pellegrini who, while a different type of player, impressed in his debut term.