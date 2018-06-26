College World Series 2018 : Time and TV Schedule for Arkansas vs. Oregon State

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Mother Nature was once again a factor at the 2018 College World Series, as Game 1 of the finals between Arkansas and Oregon State was washed out by rain on Monday night.

With relatively clear skies in the forecast for today, the race to crown a national champion should get back on track, with the entire finals schedule just pushed back a day.

Ahead is a look at the full finals schedule, where you can watch each game and a quick breakdown of the series.

2018 College World Series Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, June 26, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Wednesday, June 27, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday, June 28, TBD (ESPN)

Series Breakdown

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

These two teams actually mirror each other extremely well.

They both boast a dangerous offensive attack.

Oregon State ranked among the national leaders in team batting average (.323, third) and is led by a pair of first-round picks in Nick Madrigal (No. 4 overall, CWS) and Trevor Larnach (No. 20 overall, SEA), as well as standout sophomore catcher Adley Rutschman.

Arkansas relied more on a power-centric attack, finishing among the country's leaders in home runs (98, third). Heston Kjerstad (14 HR, 57 RBI), Eric Cole (14 HR, 51 RBI), Carson Shaddy (13 HR, 54 RBI), Casey Martin (13 HR, 48 RBI) and Dominic Fletcher (10 HR, 49 RBI) are all capable of doing significant damage.

On the mound, the two teams are led by two of the top starting pitchers in the country and a pair of standout sophomore closers.

The Beavers will likely turn to senior Luke Heimlich (19 GS, 16-2, 2.80 ERA) in Game 1, followed by Bryce Fehmel (19 GS, 10-1, 3.16 ERA) and Kevin Abel (21 G, 6 GS, 6-1, 3.28 ERA). Abel, a freshman, allowed three hits and one earned run in seven strong innings in the decisive game of the Super Regionals.

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Junior Blaine Knight (18 GS, 13-0, 2.88 ERA) leads the way for the Razorbacks, with Kacey Murphy (16 GS, 8-5, 3.15 ERA) and Isaiah Campbell (16 GS, 5-6, 4.12 ERA) rounding out the rotation. Campbell also pitched more like an ace than a No. 3 starter last time out, striking out eight in 5.1 innings against a stacked Florida team to clinch a spot in the finals.

An extra day of rest as a result of the rain should benefit the starting pitching on both sides.



And finally, lefties Jake Mulholland (30 G, 15 SV, 2.25 ERA) of Oregon State and Matt Cronin (23 G, 13 SV, 3.15 ERA) of Arkansas were two of the most effective closers in college baseball this season. They're both capable of going multiple innings and will both almost certainly have an impact on this series.



So there you have it, two of the nation's most balanced teams battling it out for a national title.

All stats courtesy of team pages.