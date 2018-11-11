Randall Cobb Inactive vs. Dolphins with Hamstring Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2018

Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb (18) makes a catch during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. The Panthers won 31-24. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
Bob Leverone/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb has been ruled inactive for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins after being limited during the week because of a hamstring injury.

Head coach Mike McCarthy explained Friday that this is the same issue that caused him to miss three games earlier this season, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

While Cobb has largely stayed healthy, he missed a total of four games in the past two seasons, and an ankle injury hobbled him during the offseason. With at least four more missed games in 2018, his durability is now a question.

The 28-year-old has seen his numbers decline in recent seasons as well. After registering 91 catches for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns in the 2014 season, he hasn't eclipsed 80 receptions, 830 yards or seven touchdowns in a season since.

In 2017, he caught 66 passes for 653 yards and four touchdowns. He earned a 73.0 from Pro Football Focus, 55th among wide receivers.

This season, he has 26 catches for 258 yards and a touchdown.

With Cobb out of action, the team will rely more heavily on Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, tight end Jimmy Graham and the run game.

Related

    Gronk (Ankle) Ruled Out vs. Titans

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gronk (Ankle) Ruled Out vs. Titans

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Simms in 60: Chargers Are a Top-3 Offense

    Video Play Button
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Simms in 60: Chargers Are a Top-3 Offense

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report

    Inactives for Every Game

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Inactives for Every Game

    The NFL Inactives Report - NFL.com
    via The NFL Inactives Report - NFL.com

    Report: Saints Open to Bringing Back Dez for 2019

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Saints Open to Bringing Back Dez for 2019

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report