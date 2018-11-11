Randall Cobb Inactive vs. Dolphins with Hamstring Injury

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb has been ruled inactive for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins after being limited during the week because of a hamstring injury.

Head coach Mike McCarthy explained Friday that this is the same issue that caused him to miss three games earlier this season, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

While Cobb has largely stayed healthy, he missed a total of four games in the past two seasons, and an ankle injury hobbled him during the offseason. With at least four more missed games in 2018, his durability is now a question.

The 28-year-old has seen his numbers decline in recent seasons as well. After registering 91 catches for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns in the 2014 season, he hasn't eclipsed 80 receptions, 830 yards or seven touchdowns in a season since.

In 2017, he caught 66 passes for 653 yards and four touchdowns. He earned a 73.0 from Pro Football Focus, 55th among wide receivers.

This season, he has 26 catches for 258 yards and a touchdown.

With Cobb out of action, the team will rely more heavily on Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, tight end Jimmy Graham and the run game.