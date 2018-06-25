College World Series Finals 2018: Arkansas vs. Oregon State Game 1 Postponed

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Oregon State Beavers were ready to battle in the 2018 College World Series final on Monday night, but unfortunately, Mother Nature didn't cooperate.

Game 1 has been postponed until Tuesday, June 26, at 7 p.m. ET due to inclement weather.

The opener of the best-of-three series went into a weather delay before the first pitch was ever thrown. At the time the delay was announced, it looked like a perfect night for baseball at TD Ameritrade Park:

However, storms were looming and the weather would soon take a turn for the worst:

As Rusty Lord of Omaha's WOWT noted early in the night, the forecast was bleak, to say the least. Rather than potentially keep everyone at the ballpark waiting for the weather to clear up, the decision to postpone the matchup was made about 90 minutes after the originally scheduled time for first pitch.

The postponement pushes each of the games back a day, per Razorbacks Baseball:

Game 1: Tuesday, June 26 at 7 p.m. ET

Game 2: Wednesday, June 27 at 7 p.m. ET

Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday, June 28 at TBD

Both teams undoubtedly wanted to get this game in and get any potential jitters out. At the same time, though, Oregon State can't be too upset about receiving an extra day of rest. The Beavers played three games in four days and didn't wrap up their semifinal series until Saturday. The Razorbacks pitching staff, meanwhile, is more well-rested, having played just one game since Wednesday. They last played on Friday night against the Florida Gators.

The good news is that there shouldn't be much trouble getting this series done in the next few days. According to the Weather Channel, rain is not in the forecast for Omaha over the next three days.