NBA Rumors: Pacers to Target Tyreke Evans, Will Barton in Free Agency

The Indiana Pacers will reportedly target free-agent wings Tyreke Evans and Will Barton this summer, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.com.

The rumor comes on the same day that Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported that the Pacers would decline Lance Stephenson's $4.3 million team option for the 2018-19 campaign, making him a free agent.

