NBA Rumors: Pacers to Target Tyreke Evans, Will Barton in Free Agency

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2018

Memphis Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans (12) brings the ball up the court against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Indiana Pacers will reportedly target free-agent wings Tyreke Evans and Will Barton this summer, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.com. 

The rumor comes on the same day that Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported that the Pacers would decline Lance Stephenson's $4.3 million team option for the 2018-19 campaign, making him a free agent.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

