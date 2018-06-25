Nigeria vs. Argentina Betting Odds Preview, World Cup 2018 Prediction

JUAN MABROMATA/Getty Images

Nigeria will be aiming to make a second straight trip to the knockout stage when they close out their 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage schedule on Tuesday with a Group D matchup against Argentina at Saint Petersburg Stadium.

The Super Eagles impressed in their 2-0 win over Iceland as +180 underdogs on Friday, but will need at least one point against Argentina to remain in the hunt for a Round of 16 berth. Meanwhile, nothing short of victory will be enough to preserve the World Cup hopes of Argentina, who sit at the bottom of the Group D table following a demoralizing 3-0 loss to Croatia as +105 favorites.

World Cup betting line: Argentina opened as a -195 favorite (wager $195 to win $100); the total is at 2.5 goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

World Cup betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 2.0-1.2, Nigeria (2018 World Cup picks on every game)

Nigeria vs. Argentina World Cup matchup analysis

Nigeria ended a three-match losing streak in World Cup play with last week's victory over Iceland, but face a massive uphill battle in their bid to secure a top-two spot on the Group D table.

The Super Eagles have tallied just two victories in their past eight outings across all competitions, while getting held off the scoresheet on four occasions during that stretch. The squad posted a 4-2 win over Argentina as +575 underdogs in a November 14 friendly, but have fallen to defeat in four previous World Cup meetings with the Albiceleste, including a 3-2 loss in group stage action four years ago.

Perched among the favorites on the World Cup championship odds at the outset of the tournament, Argentina is now faced with the prospect of a group stage exit for the first time since 1962.

The Albiceleste have been outscored by a 14-10 margin while amassing a 2-1-3 win-draw-loss in their past six overall outings. In addition, team captain and early Golden Boot favorite Lionel Messi has scored in just one of the national side's past six competitive matches, and was limited to just one shot in Argentina's shutout loss to Croatia.

