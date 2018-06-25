JuJu Smith-Schuster Signs 6-Figure Endorsement Deal with Esports Brand HyperX

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has agreed to a six-figure endorsement deal with HyperX, "the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc, which focuses on developing gaming products for gamers such as headsets, keyboards, mice and USB flash drives," according to Darren Heitner of Forbes.com.

Per that report, Smith-Schuster's deal with the company means he will "exclusively use HyperX headsets during his gaming sessions" and will include "HyperX branding on his live streams, participation in HyperX marketing campaigns and appearances at HyperX fan events."

Smith-Schuster, 21, is both a gamer and a content creator, with channels on both Twitch and YouTube. He's joined forces with FaZe Clan, an eSports organization, and is a believer in the future of professional gaming.

"I think eSports are becoming a bigger game just because it's worldwide," he told Jason Nawara of Uproxx.com in February. "You have a lot of these teams where people are involved from all different countries, whereas the NFL is pretty much just the United States. I think that it will get there but I don't think it will get to the point of the NFL level."



In other words, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Smith-Schuster—who had a dynamic rookie season with the Steelers, catching 58 passes for 917 yards and seven scores—is a perfect brand ambassador for a company like HyperX, and for gaming in general.

"I think that no matter the age or how old you are or who plays, I think it's amazing how you all can connect through video games, whether you like fantasy or like gaming," he said in February. "It's crazy because it's a worldwide thing, you know, and it's becoming a much bigger thing."

And Smith-Schuster is firmly planted in the middle of it all.