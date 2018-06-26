World Cup 2018 Standings: Predicting Tuesday's Scores, Results and Updated Table

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

Tuesday looks set to be another thrilling day at the 2018 FIFA World Cup as teams in Groups C and D play their final round of group fixtures.



France could top Group C with Denmark and Australia bidding to finish second and join Les Bleus in the knockout stages.

There may be fireworks in Group D as Lionel Messi's Argentina can still qualify despite going into the final round of fixtures bottom of the table with just a point.

Predicted Tables

Group C (Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. France, 3, 2, 7

2. Denmark, 3, 1, 5

3. Australia, 3, -1, 2

4. Peru, 3, -2, 1

Group D

1. Croatia 3, 6, 9

2. Argentina 3, -2, 4

3. Nigeria 3, -1, 3

4. Iceland 3, -3, 1

Tuesday Schedule

5 p.m. local time/3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Australia vs. Peru (Group C)

5 p.m. local time/3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Denmark vs. France (Group C)

9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET: Nigeria vs. Argentina (Group D)

9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET: Iceland vs. Croatia (Group D)

Australia 1-1 Peru

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Australia still have a slim chance of qualifying if they beat Peru and France defeat Denmark, but they may find it tough going against the South Americans.

Peru have been lively throughout the tournament, but their lack of a cutting edge in attack has let them down. The team will also be without Jefferson Farfan as he has been ruled out after suffering a "traumatic brain injury," per BBC Sport.

Australia have also struggled as an attacking force, and both of their goals at this World Cup have come courtesy of Mile Jedinak from the penalty spot.

The Socceroos have put in a creditable showing in Russia but a shortage of quality means it's unlikely they will make it through.

Denmark 1-1 France

EMMANUEL DUNAND/Getty Images

A draw between France and Denmark would send both teams through and may be on the cards as manager Didier Deschamps is expected to rotate his squad.

Les Bleus could make as many as six changes for the match against Denmark with Paul Pogba, Hugo Lloris and Kylian Mbappe among those who may be rested, per Julien Laurens at ESPN FC.

Christian Eriksen will be the dangerman for Denmark and opened his World Cup account with a stunning goal against Australia.

France defender Raphael Varane has told his team how to handle the Tottenham Hotspur man, per Vaishali Bhardwaj at the Evening Standard:

Les Bleus have won both of their games so far, but there's a sense they are yet to hit their stride. It would make sense for Deschamps to make changes, but they should have enough to secure at least the point needed to maintain top spot.

Nigeria 1-2 Argentina

Argentina will know only a win will do against Nigeria, and manager Jorge Sampaoli has said they will go for victory, per football writer Roy Nemer:

He will make changes to his team with goalkeeper Willy Caballero expected to be dropped after a mistake against Croatia. Franco Armani could come in with Ever Banega and Gonzalo Higuain, per football journalist Geoff Shreeves:

Argentina must also find a system that gets the best out of Lionel Messi if they are to beat Nigeria. The Barcelona star scored twice in a 3-2 win when the teams met at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

La Albiceleste have been poor so far, and Messi has struggled to cope with the demands placed on his shoulders. A group-stage exit would be seen as a huge disappointment, and the team will be determined to put things right.

Iceland 0-1 Croatia

Croatia have already qualified and manager Zlatko Dalic has said he will rest six players at risk of suspension for the game against Iceland, per Perform (h/t AS).

Iceland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson is not expecting the changes to weaken the team, per digital journalist Iain Strachan:

Croatia's dismantling of Argentina was one of the most impressive performances of the tournament so far, and the team look like they can go on and have a real impact on the World Cup.

Iceland have not been able to reproduce the heroics they showed at UEFA Euro 2016 when they made it all the way to the quarter-finals.

The team are well organised and difficult to break down but lack the quality in attack to trouble a talented Croatia side.