World Cup 2018: Group Scores, Results, Highlights and Reaction from Monday

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Two late decisions due to the video assistant referee in the final two Group B games saw Spain reach the last 16 as group winners on Monday, with Portugal finishing second.

Iago Aspas' stoppage-time flick, initially ruled out for offside, secured Spain a crucial point from their 2-2 draw with Morocco.

Meanwhile, a farcical late penalty awarded to Iran meant they drew 1-1 with Portugal, who were robbed of the three points that would have put them through as group winners.

Uruguay will be Portugal's last-16 opponents after they topped Group A with a 3-0 defeat of Russia, while Spain will take on the hosts in the first knockout round.

Egypt bowed out of the tournament pointless on Monday after they lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in a Group A dead rubber.

Here's a look at the final standings from Group A and Group B (played, goal difference, points):

Group A

1. Uruguay: 3, 5, 9

2. Russia: 3, 4, 6

3. Saudi Arabia: 3, -5, 3

4. Egypt: 3, -4, 0

Group B

1. Spain: 3, 1, 5

2. Portugal: 3, 1, 5

3. Iran: 3, 0, 4

4. Morocco: 3, -2, 1

Just before half-time at the Mordovia Arena, Ricardo Quaresma produced the only moment of genuine quality in a scrappy game to put Portugal ahead.

The 34-year-old exchanged passes with Adrien Silva in the right channel and charged to the edge of the box before unleashing a curling shot with the outside of his right boot that nestled in the top left corner of the net.

It was a goal of genuine brilliance and was hailed as such across social media:

Soon after the break Cristiano Ronaldo had a chance to put the game to bed when he won a penalty via VAR, but Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand kept out the Real Madrid star's effort.

It would prove a costly miss in the end, as Karim Ansarifard netted from the penalty spot to equalise in stoppage time after Cedric Soares was controversially adjudged to have handled in the box:

Things could have been even worse for Portugal as Iran had a glorious chance for a winner that would have put them through instead, but Mehdi Taremi could only find the side netting.

Spain were down early against Morocco after Khalid Boutaib took advantage of a mix-up between Andres Iniesta and Sergio Ramos to rob the ball on halfway line and run clear before slotting past David de Gea in the 14th minute.

They should also arguably have been down to 10 men following a terrible tackle from Gerard Pique, per football writer Daniel Storey:

With 11 men on the pitch, Spain equalised in the 19th minute, with Isco finishing brilliantly from six yards after a fine passing move.

They were unable to kick on and take the lead, though, and went behind again nine minutes from time when Youssef En-Nesyri netted a bullet header from a corner.

It looked for all the world as though Spain would have to settle for second in the group, but Aspas' late goal was eventually allowed after VAR ruled he was onside when he turned home from a corner.

Earlier in the day, Uruguay secured top spot in Group A with their third win in a row and third clean sheet.

They beat hosts Russia 3-0 in a clinical display, with Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani both getting on the scoresheet and the second coming from a Denis Cheryshev own goal.

Russia were reduced to 10 men in the first half when Igor Smolnikov received a second yellow card in a performance that was something of a reality check for the hosts after two opening victories.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia claimed a last-minute comeback win against Egypt to take third place in the group.

Mohamed Salah put Egypt ahead with a fine lob in the 22nd minute before Essam El Hadary made a fantastic penalty save from Fahad Al Muwallad on the day the 45-year-old became the oldest player ever to feature at a World Cup.

He could not keep out Salman Al Faraj's spot-kick just before half-time, though, and Salem Al Dawsari scored the winner with effectively the last kick of the game at the Volgograd Arena.