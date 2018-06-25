Conor McGregor's Coach 'Can't Imagine' Khabib Nurmagomedov Fight Not Happening

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh is confident the Irishman will face UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov before the end of the year.

McGregor has not fought in the Octagon since defeating Eddie Alvarez in 2016, but Kavanagh was clear the Nurmagomedov clash is in the offing in a discussion with fight analyst Robin Black in Dublin (via Jim Edwards of MMAnytt.com): "Yeah, so, it's the obvious fight, as his coach and as a fan of MMA, it’s the fight I want to see. I would almost bet anything that this fight happens before the end of the year. I can’t imagine it not happening."

Since defeating Alvarez in New York to claim the lightweight title, McGregor, 29, has lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an enormously lucrative boxing match.

In the Dubliner's absence from the UFC, he was stripped of his title, and Nurmagomedov subsequently claimed the belt with a unanimous-decision victory over Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 back in April.

Per Ariel Helwani of ESPN, it is a sign of McGregor's standing in the sport that the UFC looks set to offer him an immediate title fight upon his return:

Nurmagomedov, 29, is 26-0 in his professional MMA career and 10-0 in the UFC.

He will present McGregor with a signficant challenge as McGregor looks to make a winning return to the Octagon.