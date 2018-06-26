World Cup 2018: Tuesday Live-Stream Schedule, Online Coverage Guide

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Groups C and D will be decided on Tuesday at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with seven of the eight sides involved still retaining a chance of making it to the round of 16.

Peru are the only side in action already out of the tournament, but they could still play a big role in the outcome of Group C when they face Australia in Sochi.

Meanwhile, Argentina are in real danger of exiting the tournament at the group stage despite arriving in Russia as one of the sides backed to go deep.

Here is the day's schedule in full, along with viewing details:

Denmark vs. France, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Australia vs. Peru, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, ITV4 (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Nigeria vs. Argentina, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC One (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Croatia vs. Iceland, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC Four (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Live stream available via Fox Sports Go, ITV Hub and BBC iPlayer.

Despite the presence of a wealth of attacking talent, Argentina have lacked any real threat in the tournament.

They sit bottom of Group D after a 1-1 draw with Iceland and a 3-0 thrashing by Croatia.

If they beat Nigeria on Tuesday, though, Jorge Sampaoli's side will have a decent chance of advancing to the last 16, assuming Iceland don't cause a shock and defeat a good Croatia side.

The African side will be no pushovers, though, especially if Argentina do not improve dramatically.

As is so often the case, Lionel Messi could be the key man. If he performs to his best, La Albiceleste will have an excellent chance of escaping the group; if not, they could be set for a humiliating exit.

In Group C, potentially the most intriguing clash of the day is Australia's meeting with Peru at the Fisht Olympic Stadium.

Denmark, in all likelihood, will lose to a strong French team looking to secure top spot in the group. That will leave the door open for the Socceroos to sneak second spot with a defeat of La Blanquirroja.

Australia looked decent in their 1-1 draw with Denmark and should arguably have won the game, per David Walsh of the Sunday Times:

A lot could depend on Peru's motivation. They have looked sporadically impressive in the tournament but do not have a goal to show for it.

They will likely be eager to bow out on a high, which could threaten Australia's chances of making it to the knockout stages of a World Cup for only the second time.