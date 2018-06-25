World Cup 2018 Scores: Monday's Results and Tuesday's Schedule

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Uruguay secured top spot in Group A at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Monday as they eased to a 3-0 victory over 10-man Russia.

Mohamed Salah was on the scoresheet for Egypt but they lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia at the Volgograd Arena to finish the tournament without a point.

Later on Monday, Iran face Portugal and Spain play Morocco as Group B comes to a close.

Monday Results

Uruguay 3-0

Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt

Tuesday Schedule

Denmark vs. France, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Australia vs. Peru, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Nigeria vs. Argentina, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Croatia vs. Iceland, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Suarez on Target as Egypt, Saudi Arabia Bow Out

The hosts were backed by a buzzing crowd at the start of the Samara Arena clash but the wind was taken out their sales early on when Luis Suarez curled a free-kick into the bottom corner after 10 minutes.

Midway through the half it then got worse for Russia as Diego Laxalt's 25-yard effort squeezed inside the post via a huge deflection from Denis Cheryshev.

Goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev was completely wrong-footed and could do nothing about it but it left Russia playing catch-up.

They then were reduced to 10 men nine minutes before half time as Igor Smolnikov received a second yellow card, bringing a premature end to a poor day for the right-back, per football analyst David O'Brien:

The dismissal effectively ended the game as a contest and Uruguay were happy to control the match for the remainder and secure all three points.

In the final minute of normal time Edinson Cavani put the icing on the cake as he turned home from close-range from a corner after Diego Godin's initial effort was well saved.

After two convincing opening victories it was something of a comedown for Russia and their display suggested they may struggle to get past the first knockout round.

Salah put Egypt ahead with his second goal of the tournament after 22 minutes against Saudi Arabia, the Liverpool man chipping the goalkeeper to complete a rapid counter attack.

Egypt's 45-year-old goalkeeper, Essam El-Hadary, then made a brilliant save from Fahad Al-Muwallad's 41st minute penalty to keep his side ahead.

But when Saudi Arabia were awarded another spot-kick deep into first-half stoppage time, Salman Al-Faraj did convert for his team's first goal of the tournament.



Saudi then dominated proceedings for much of the second half but it looked as though a draw was imminent until Salem Al-Dawsari netted the winner with the last kick of the game, arrowing home a pinpoint finish after a fine move.