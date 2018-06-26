The World Cup Is for Everyone: How Fans from Developing Countries Adopt Teams

-/Getty Images

As Lionel Messi celebrated his 31st birthday at Argentina's World Cup training base on Sunday, his fans in India descended on a special shrine to pay tribute.

Men and women, 10,000 miles from Messi's place of birth in Rosario, Argentina, headed to the home of 50-year-old Shib Shankar Patra to offer their respects to a football magician.

India have never qualified for a World Cup, yet the nation is packed with football fanatics. In parts of the country, it has become commonplace to adopt Argentina or Brazil as your team.

Patra's place is remarkable, painted in white and light blue vertical stripes, with tributes to Messi and the Argentina team throughout.

Ayaan Bag was one of the dedicated supporters to make a trip to Ichapur, a town in West Bengal, to mark the occasion. He took a two-hour Uber ride to get there and told Bleacher Report it was worth every minute.

"People have been here celebrating his birthday in Indian style and worshipping him," he explained. "He is a god of football. Messi is an emotion."

Photo: Jeswin Johnson Kattiparambil

In front of a huge Messi banner, a priest gave blessings, and special cakes were decorated in honour of the Argentina No. 10.

"His birthday is celebrated every year, but this year it was a special occasion because of the World Cup," Ayaan said. "I watch each and every one of his games, and my dream would be to see him live. I think I would be in tears. Happy tears."

Patra's specially decorated home has been taking shape since 2011, when Messi visited Kolkata.

"For me, Messi is an extension of Maradona," tea-shop owner Patra told AFP, per Yahoo Sports. "Everyone in my family loves Messi. We love his behaviour, we love everything about him."

There seems to be a connection to Messi because of the way he has lived his life, as well as the way he plays the beautiful game.

For all the amazing stories to have been born out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, there was a terrible tale that broke in Kerala, a state in South India, over the weekend.

Dinu Alex, a Messi fan, had gone missing in the hours after Argentina's defeat to Croatia. It later emerged that his body had been found in a river, per News18.com.

His father said: "I saw him watching the match at 11.30 p.m. We learnt that he used to tell his friends that he would be ashamed to go out and face others if Argentina lost."

When they searched his room the following morning, a suicide note was discovered, with an Argentina jersey and Messi mobile phone case nearby.

"Nothing is left in this world for me to watch," the note read. "I am walking towards death... Nobody is responsible for my death."

The story made it to major news outlets across India and spread across the world.

No one could have imagined that a bad night at work for Messi and Argentina in Nizhny Novgorod would end in a young man taking his own life more than 5,000 miles away in India.

Ayaan, the Messi fan from Kolkata, said: "You can call people mad out here for Messi. May his soul rest in peace."

Anonymous/Associated Press

Jeswin Johnson Kattiparambil lives in Kerala, one of the places most known for Argentina-Brazil dedication. He explains that fans continue to love the two nations because of their style of play and star-studded lineups. But he is also adamant that no serious animosity exists.

"There is rivalry between Brazil and Argentina fans here, but it's just friendly," he told B/R.

"One Brazil fan here has painted his house and his car for his team. There are also banners on every street to show support.

"The fight between the two sets of fans is usually funny. If Brazil fans put up a poster, then Argentina fans will want to put an even bigger poster next to it.

"The Brazil fans have been gloating, and after they beat Costa Rica there was a sort of rally in the road and they were singing songs about Argentina and Germany."

A Brazil fan decorates his home and car in Kerala

It makes sense that a football-loving nation would adopt two of the world's most successful teams, despite never giving up hope that India will one day emerge on to the World Cup stage too.

In Mumbai, though, loyalties are not quite as focused.

"In Southern India they are crazy for Brazil and Argentina, but here in Mumbai it's different," Prakhar Sachdeo explains. "You have people supporting other countries. It is more culturally diverse, but football is certainly big—there were 16 places showing screenings of the Champions League final."

There are many developing countries that do not have their own nation to support at the World Cup, so football fans look for a team to latch on to and give unwavering support.

It is no surprise the sway of Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo often helps make that decision in most places, but that is not always the case.

In Myanmar, south-east Asia, the World Cup has taken hold.

"A lot of people support players, not only Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar but also Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Toni Kroos, Mesut Ozil, Mohamed Salah, Luis Suarez, Eden Hazard, Philippe Coutinho and Paulo Dybala," Myanmar resident Lahlruatluangi told Bleacher Report.

"A lot of people here do not have a television, though, so we go to a neighbour's house or often we will watch the games on someone's phone after downloading some apps.

"We really do love football and there are quarrels. There have been Argentina and Germany fans arguing and fighting in the beer shop, some crying. There is gambling too, between each other or in their fans' group. That's normal though, especially for El Clasico."

Photo: Najiib Dajiye

In Somalia, Spain have become the most commonly adopted team to support, as Muhammad Indhoos explained: "I think it is because of their level of performance but also because of the Barcelona and Real Madrid players, and when they play together, it is special."

Fellow Somalian Iyman Abdirahman explains that Spain is the most supported team too but then points out a huge cafe banner of Salah on show in Borama, a large city in the Awdal region.

"More than anything, it is football that is loved here," he says. "This image is to show love to Mo Salah and the Egyptians."

It's not just about the teams they decide to support. There are the traditions that come with watching the games.

In Somalia, one of the best places to head for a big game is the Mogadishu Cinema, which holds up to 500 people, where people sit to watch while drinking chai tea.

"People enjoy their work during the day, but always people are waiting for the World Cup matches on TV," Iyman continues. "People in Mogadishu love football, including the older people and females.

"Other places people gather are in halls and cafeterias. Basically, people from Somalia love chai while they are watching games. We're addicted to it, I think it is heritage from our grandfathers."

Photo: Iyman Abdirahman

In Syria, the World Cup so nearly had a special meaning this year. The national team made it to a play-off with Australia but were beaten 3-2 on aggregate thanks to a Tim Cahill goal.

The disappointment has not dampened their enthusiasm. Locals explained how the cafes and streets of Damascus have been full of football lovers every day of the tournament.

Syrian national Quotaiba explained: "The play-off is forgotten now, since we have not qualified for one World Cup anyway, but when we see Australia and Iran play, we do wonder if we could have done something special.

"I do not cheer against Australia, but some people do. It's not a hatred, more about a revenge."

The World Cup is exactly that, a global tournament that unites everyone with a passion for football. It does not matter if your team has not qualified, if your team has ever qualified, everyone feels part of it.

And, of course, everyone does have a dream.

Back in India's Shyamnagar, a town close to Kolkata, Brazil fan Upayan Dey sums up the situation.

"Ronaldinho will always be king," he says. "But our country recently hosted the U-17 World Cup and that was a big boost to our footballing culture. Yes, there is a lot of people that support Brazil and Argentina here, but when India play, we all come together and support.

"We are ranked 97 in the FIFA rankings, but we are hoping for World Cup qualification soon."