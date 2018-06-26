World Cup 2018: Odds and Updated Predictions for Tuesday's Group Matches

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Lionel Messi's Argentina could be knocked out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday when Group D draws to a close in Russia.

A victory for La Albiceleste over Nigeria in Saint Petersburg will give them a good chance of reaching the round of 16, but progress will also be dependent on the result from Iceland's clash with Croatia in Rostov-on-Don.

Group C also finishes on Tuesday with France looking to secure top spot with a win or draw against Denmark in Moscow, while Australia could still make the knockout rounds if they beat Peru in Sochi.

Here's a look at Tuesday's schedule, along with predictions:

Denmark 1-2 France, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET



Australia 1-2 Peru, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Nigeria 2-2 Argentina, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Croatia 2-0 Iceland, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET



Here are the latest match odds, via OddsShark:

Denmark 7-2, France 5-4, Draw 7-4

Australia 11-5, Peru 7-5, Draw 23-10

Iceland 13-5, Croatia 23-20, Draw 12-5

Nigeria 11-2, Argentina 50-91, Draw 333-100

If Argentina beat Nigeria they will be in with a good chance of scraping through to the last 16, as Iceland are unlikely to beat an in-form Croatia, who are attempting to secure top spot in the group.

However, Jorge Sampaoli's side have looked poor throughout the tournament and were thrashed 3-0 by Croatia on Thursday.

Nigeria, meanwhile, looked impressive in beating Iceland 2-0 and pose a huge threat to Argentina's World Cup hopes.

The Super Eagles beat La Albiceleste 4-2 in a friendly in November, and they will be confident of at least earning a point, which would put them in an excellent position to make it out the group for the second World Cup running.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

In Group C, France look well-placed to advance as group winners, but Les Bleus manager Didier Deschamps will want to see an improved performance against Denmark.

They have yet to really ignite in narrow wins over Peru and Australia, but France boast huge quality and should have too much for the Danes.

Peru have sparkled occasionally during the 2018 World Cup but are already out of the tournament after two 1-0 defeats.

They will want to bow out on a high, though, and give their numerous fans something to celebrate.

Australia have been better than many expected at the World Cup and still have a chance to advance to the knockout rounds.

However, Peru's creativity eclipses that of the Socceroos, and the South American side should pick up a victory on Tuesday before heading home.