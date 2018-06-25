Manchester United Transfer News: Mateo Kovacic Eyed in Latest Rumours

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Real Madrid star Mateo Kovacic, but Los Blancos do not want to part with him.

According to MailOnline's Simon Jones, United are among those to take a keen interest in Kovacic's announcement of his desire to leave the Spanish capital, but Madrid "value him highly as a versatile and quality back-up to their midfield and are reluctant to sell."

He has three years remaining on his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu and a buyout clause of £264 million.

Per sports journalist Jonas Giaever, Kovacic recently told Marca of his need for more game time:

The 24-year-old only started 21 of his 36 appearances for Los Blancos last season, with just 10 coming in La Liga, and he's made 109 outings overall since he arrived at Real from Inter Milan in 2015.

That Kovacic is not a key player is not a reflection of his quality, but rather the quality of those he has to compete with for game time.

He has a similar problem for Croatia, per football journalist Musa Okwonga:

The midfielder nevertheless made an impact from the bench in Croatia's 3-0 win over Argentina, per Scouted Football's Jake Entwistle:

He's an excellent all-rounder; his work rate and willingness to put in a tackle helps him protect the back line, his dribbling helps him facilitate quick transitions—particularly on the counter—and his distribution is impeccable, allowing him to act as a playmaker in the centre or from deep.

Despite the acquisition of Fred, United are said to be in the market for another midfielder because Marouane Fellaini is expected to leave. The Belgian's contract expires at midnight on Saturday.

Kovacic may struggle to hold down a starting berth in Madrid, but it's not a problem he would encounter in many other sides.

He'd be an excellent capture for the Red Devils, but prying him away from Real will be extremely difficult and costly.