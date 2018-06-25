Egypt FA: Mo Salah 'Happy in the Camp' Amid Rumours He Could Quit

Egypt FA: Mo Salah 'Happy in the Camp' Amid Rumours He Could QuitJune 25, 2018
The Egyptian Football Association has said star forward Mohamed Salah is "happy in the camp" amid speculation he is ready to walk away from the national team.
It was reported by Jack Austin of The Independent that the Liverpool man is unhappy at being used as a political tool by the team, with pictures emerging of him alongside Chechnya leader Ramzan Kadyrov before the FIFA World Cup.
However, suggestions Salah is ready to retire from the international game were dismissed by the Egyptian FA, per BBC Sport.
"Reports that Salah wants to leave are completely wrong," they said. "Mo is still with us now and he is happy in the camp. He is eating and laughing with his team-mates. He is training well and that means no problem."
