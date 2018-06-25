Egypt FA: Mo Salah 'Happy in the Camp' Amid Rumours He Could Quit

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2018

Egypt's Mohamed Salah trains with his team at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd on June 24, 2018, on the eve of their Group A match against Saudi Arabia during the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)
NICOLAS ASFOURI/Getty Images

The Egyptian Football Association has said star forward Mohamed Salah is "happy in the camp" amid speculation he is ready to walk away from the national team.

It was reported by Jack Austin of The Independent that the Liverpool man is unhappy at being used as a political tool by the team, with pictures emerging of him alongside Chechnya leader Ramzan Kadyrov before the FIFA World Cup.

However, suggestions Salah is ready to retire from the international game were dismissed by the Egyptian FA, per BBC Sport.

"Reports that Salah wants to leave are completely wrong," they said. "Mo is still with us now and he is happy in the camp. He is eating and laughing with his team-mates. He is training well and that means no problem."

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

