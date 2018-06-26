World Cup Groups 2018: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Bracket Picks for Tuesday

JUAN MABROMATA/Getty Images

Tuesday is Argentina's day of destiny at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as they face Nigeria knowing only a win will be good enough to see them out of Group D.

The Albiceleste were humiliated 3-0 by Croatia in their last outing but still have a slender chance of getting into the knockout stages. They need to beat the Super Eagles and better Iceland's result against Croatia, with that match played at the same time.

Earlier on in the day, Denmark must avoid defeat against France if they're to guarantee progression. If they lose to Les Bleus and Australia beat Peru, it'd be the Socceroos taking a spot in the last 16.

With so much at stake for a number of sides, Tuesday is set to be a day to remember at the Russia showpiece. Here are the key viewing details for the quartet of contests.

Tuesday Fixtures (Prediction)

Group C

Denmark vs. France (1-1), 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Australia vs. Peru (1-1), 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Group D

Nigeria vs. Argentina (1-2), 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Croatia vs. Iceland (2-0), 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

All matches can be streamed via Fox Sports Go in the United States.

Matches can be streamed via BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub in the United Kingdom, respectively.

Argentina Under Pressure to Respond

As we can see courtesy of statistician Paul Carr, the situation is a fascinating one in Group D, with three teams jostling to join Croatia in the last 16:

Despite being hammered by Croatia on Thursday, Argentina are somehow clinging to their World Cup status.

The buildup for this final game doesn't appear to have been ideal, though. According to Simon Mullock of the Daily Mirror, manager Jorge Sampaoli will drop Sergio Aguero from the starting XI after he was one of a number of players who sought to have the manager sacked.

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Gonzalo Higuain will reportedly be the man tasked with leading the line, although in this perilous position, all eyes will surely be on Lionel Messi to lead this fractured side out of trouble. As noted below, he turned 31 on Sunday:

Nigeria will not be a walkover either, as they found a swagger in their 2-0 win over Iceland. Ahmed Musa, who scored both goals in that one, was also on the scoresheet twice against the Albiceleste in the 2014 World Cup.

Iceland will be out to bounce back after that loss, although Croatia have shown at this tournament so far they're a force to be reckoned with.

In Group C, it's Denmark under pressure, as they need a point against France to get into the knockout stages. As noted by former Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, there's a case of history repeating itself here:

France are already through, and as a result, manager Didier Deschamps may opt to rotate what is a formidable squad. They've won both matches by a narrow margin so far, although their play has been far from thrilling, with pragmatism seemingly the order of the day for the coach.

If France can make it three wins from three, then Australia can usurp the Danes with a win. You sense they may have their work cut out facing a talented Peru team, though, as they've been unfortunate to lose both of their matches 1-0 at the tournament to this point.