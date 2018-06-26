Serbia vs. Brazil: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

Serbia vs. Brazil: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018June 26, 2018
Brazil and Serbia meet at the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday in a crucial encounter, with both teams needing a positive result to ensure progression to the knockout stages.
The Selecao left it late to get the better of Costa Rica in their previous game, with Philippe Coutinho and Neymar on the scoresheet after the 90th minute in the 2-0 win.
Meanwhile, Serbia were on the other end of a dramatic late goal in their previous outing, as Xherdan Shaqiri scored in injury time for Switzerland to give them a crucial three points. The late goal also means Serbia need a victory against Brazil to ensure they progress into the last 16.
Here is the latest team news for this crucial encounter in Group E, as well as the important viewing details and a preview of how this one is likely to go.
Team News
Brazil boss Tite will be without Douglas Costa and Danilo due to injury, while the coach also has a big decision to make on who will lead the line after Roberto Firmino's impressive cameo against Costa Rica.
Serbia manager Mladen Krstajic would've been pleased with the performance of his side for long spells against Switzerland and is unlikely to make too many adjustments as a result.
Likely Brazil XI: Alisson; Fagner, Miranda, Thiago Silva, Marcelo; Casemiro, Paulinho, Philippe Coutinho; Willian, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar
Likely Serbia XI: Vladimir Stojkovic; Branislav Ivanovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Dusko Tosic, Aleksandar Kolarov; Luka Milivojevic, Nemanja Matic; Dusan Tadic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Adem Ljajic; Aleksandar Mitrovic
Date: Wednesday, June 27
Time: 7 p.m. (BST), 2 p.m. (ET)
TV Info: ITV (UK), Fox (U.S.)
Live Stream: ITV Hub (UK), Fox Sports Go (U.S.)
Preview
Here is how things are shaping up in Group E ahead of this match, with Switzerland set to face Costa Rica in their final game:
FIFA World Cup 🏆 @FIFAWorldCup
So, Group E... 1) #BRA 2) #SUI 3) #SRB 4) #CRC #WorldCup https://t.co/C01rVGhsSy
Had their last two games finished in the 90th minute, then Brazil and Serbia would be in very different positions heading into this fixture.
The Selecao really did leave things late against Costa Rica, as they eventually found their way through thanks to Coutinho's poked finish. Then, much to the relief of the Brazil squad, Neymar got off the mark with Los Ticos committed forward.
The forward had a tough time prior to that goal, and as noted below, his theatrical falls have become the source of some jokes:
B/R Football @brfootball
A pub in Rio has offered free shots every time Neymar goes to ground 😂 https://t.co/Ss4Qzme5S9
Both of those key attackers will play, although a decision on who leads the line may need to be made with Gabriel Jesus ineffective so far.
Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated believes he and Firmino may be able to play in tandem:
Grant Wahl @GrantWahl
Realize Brazil’s resurgence the last couple years has come largely through great balance, but can’t help but wonder if Firmino and Gabriel Jesus should be together up top from the start.
This game may not be the time for Brazil to go ultra-attacking, though, as they only need a point against Serbia to make sure of their progression into the knockout stages.
Had Serbia held on to a draw against Switzerland, they would have found themselves on four points going into this game. However, they were denied in stoppage time by Shaqiri at the end of a brilliant encounter.
As noted by ESPN's Taylor Twellman, Serbia can consider themselves unfortunate at not getting anything from the match:
Taylor Twellman @TaylorTwellman
If VAR awards the penalty against the 2 🇨🇭 defenders on Mitrovic for their “football tackle” does the result change?! IMHO it does....🇷🇸 deserved better than that non-decision. #WorldCup
Based on their performances so far, you wouldn't put it past the Serbs shocking Brazil, especially with Mitrovic in such tremendous form at the point of the attack:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Aleksandar Mitrovic has now scored 15 goals in his last 18 starts for #SRB. Someone call the fire brigade. 🚒 https://t.co/7Xe03aNT3u
Serbia are also one of the few teams with a midfield to match Brazil in terms of technical ability and power. While they were a little out of sync against Switzerland, if Milivojevic, Matic and Milinkovic-Savic do click, they will be tough to contain.
Where they can't match Brazil is in attack, and while there will be no Costa for this one, Brazil have enough firepower to see them to a narrow win here.
Prediction: Brazil 2-1 Serbia
How 120 Seconds of VAR Chaos Changed Two Games