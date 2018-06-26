Serbia vs. Brazil: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Brazil and Serbia meet at the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday in a crucial encounter, with both teams needing a positive result to ensure progression to the knockout stages.

The Selecao left it late to get the better of Costa Rica in their previous game, with Philippe Coutinho and Neymar on the scoresheet after the 90th minute in the 2-0 win.

Meanwhile, Serbia were on the other end of a dramatic late goal in their previous outing, as Xherdan Shaqiri scored in injury time for Switzerland to give them a crucial three points. The late goal also means Serbia need a victory against Brazil to ensure they progress into the last 16.

Here is the latest team news for this crucial encounter in Group E, as well as the important viewing details and a preview of how this one is likely to go.

Team News

Brazil boss Tite will be without Douglas Costa and Danilo due to injury, while the coach also has a big decision to make on who will lead the line after Roberto Firmino's impressive cameo against Costa Rica.

Serbia manager Mladen Krstajic would've been pleased with the performance of his side for long spells against Switzerland and is unlikely to make too many adjustments as a result.

Likely Brazil XI: Alisson; Fagner, Miranda, Thiago Silva, Marcelo; Casemiro, Paulinho, Philippe Coutinho; Willian, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar

Likely Serbia XI: Vladimir Stojkovic; Branislav Ivanovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Dusko Tosic, Aleksandar Kolarov; Luka Milivojevic, Nemanja Matic; Dusan Tadic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Adem Ljajic; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Date: Wednesday, June 27

Time: 7 p.m. (BST), 2 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: ITV (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Live Stream: ITV Hub (UK), Fox Sports Go (U.S.)

Preview

Here is how things are shaping up in Group E ahead of this match, with Switzerland set to face Costa Rica in their final game:

Had their last two games finished in the 90th minute, then Brazil and Serbia would be in very different positions heading into this fixture.

The Selecao really did leave things late against Costa Rica, as they eventually found their way through thanks to Coutinho's poked finish. Then, much to the relief of the Brazil squad, Neymar got off the mark with Los Ticos committed forward.

The forward had a tough time prior to that goal, and as noted below, his theatrical falls have become the source of some jokes:

Both of those key attackers will play, although a decision on who leads the line may need to be made with Gabriel Jesus ineffective so far.

Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated believes he and Firmino may be able to play in tandem:

This game may not be the time for Brazil to go ultra-attacking, though, as they only need a point against Serbia to make sure of their progression into the knockout stages.

Had Serbia held on to a draw against Switzerland, they would have found themselves on four points going into this game. However, they were denied in stoppage time by Shaqiri at the end of a brilliant encounter.

As noted by ESPN's Taylor Twellman, Serbia can consider themselves unfortunate at not getting anything from the match:

Based on their performances so far, you wouldn't put it past the Serbs shocking Brazil, especially with Mitrovic in such tremendous form at the point of the attack:

Serbia are also one of the few teams with a midfield to match Brazil in terms of technical ability and power. While they were a little out of sync against Switzerland, if Milivojevic, Matic and Milinkovic-Savic do click, they will be tough to contain.

Where they can't match Brazil is in attack, and while there will be no Costa for this one, Brazil have enough firepower to see them to a narrow win here.

Prediction: Brazil 2-1 Serbia