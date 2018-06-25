World Cup Groups 2018: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Bracket Picks for Monday

YURI CORTEZ/Getty Images

Host nation Russia are back in action on Monday at the FIFA World Cup, although the showpiece matches will come later in the day from Group B.

Spain meet Morocco knowing a point will guarantee their progression into the knockout stages of the tournament. The same goes for Portugal when they meet Iran at the same time, although the European champions will almost certainly be eliminated if they are upset by Carlos Queiroz's team.

Earlier on in Group A, Russia and Uruguay will meet, with the winner set to finish top of Group A; the home side currently hold top spot due to a superior goal difference. Egypt and Saudi Arabia also go head-to-head in a dead rubber.

Here is a look at how things are shaping up for the final matches in these groups, including all the viewing details for the four games.

Monday, June 25 Fixtures (Prediction)

Group A

Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt (1-2), 5 p.m. local time/3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Uruguay vs. Russia (1-1), 6 p.m. local time/3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Group B

Iran vs. Portugal (0-1), 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

Spain vs. Morocco (2-0), 8 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 or Fox (U.S.)

All matches can be streamed via Fox Sports Go in the United States.

Matches can be streamed via BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub in the United Kingdom, respectively.

Spain, Portugal and Iran Battle for Progression

ROMAN KRUCHININ/Getty Images

Given Group B was expected to be one of the most straightforward in the competition, it's a credit to Iran that they go into the third game with a fighting chance of getting into the knockout stages.

After a last-gasp win against Morocco in their opener, they gave it absolutely everything against Spain and eventually only conceded to an unfortunate Diego Costa goal. In the end, Queiroz would've been disappointed his team didn't earn a point at least.

As noted by Sam Tighe, there were a number of standout individual performances from the Iranian players against Spain:

The issue against Portugal is that they will have to emerge from their defensive shell and seek to win, as realistically victory will be needed for them to go through.

That approach will likely suit the European champions. While they are blessed with some gifted attacking players, Portugal have not been particularly inspiring in the final third, relying on brilliance from Cristiano Ronaldo to earn them results.

As we can see below, the Real Madrid man has been deadly when chances have fallen to him at this World Cup:

While they aren't through yet, Spain will be confident of making progress, as only a point is needed for them in the clash with Morocco.

At times Fernando Hierro's team have played some wonderful stuff, especially in their opener against Portugal, and have looked like the standout team in the competition. They will need to be careful in this match, though.

Morocco may be out, without any points and without any goals, but they've been unfortunate in matches against Portugal and Iran.

Journalist Seb Stafford-Bloor has enjoyed their contribution:

Earlier in the day, Group A will take its final shape, with Russia and Uruguay hoping to continue their perfect starts. A draw for the hosts would be enough to see them take top spot, although Uruguay represent a big jump up in quality from what they've faced so far.

Elsewhere, it's all about pride for Egypt and Saudi Arabia. They've struggled in their games so far but will want to send their supporters home with a victory to celebrate.