World Cup 2018 Predictions: Monday's Match Odds, Updated Group Standings

Host nation Russia will be seeking to round off a brilliant beginning to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as they take on Uruguay Monday with both teams on the hunt for a third win from three games.

In matches against Saudi Arabia and Egypt, the home nation have excelled so far, turning in some entertaining displays in their victories. Monday's meeting with the South Americans, who have also already secured their spot in the knockout round, will likely be their hardest game of the tournament so far, though.

Following the conclusion of Group A, Group B will reach a dramatic end, with three teams vying for two qualification spots. Spain are in a strong position to go through and only need a draw against already-eliminated Morocco; Portugal will also progress with a point, although they would likely be eliminated with a loss to Iran.

After a thrilling tournament so far, the final group games will add a further degree of tension to the World Cup. Here are Monday's matches, the odds for the clashes and the latest standings.

Monday Fixtures and Odds

Group A (Games played, goal difference, points)

1. Russia, 2, +7, 6

2. Uruguay, 2, +2, 6

3. Egypt, 2, -3, 0

4. Saudi Arabia, 2, -6, 0

Saudi Arabia 7-2, Draw 11-5, Egypt 87-100

Uruguay 79-50, Draw 46-25, Russia 21-10

Group B

1. Spain, 2, +1, 4

2 Portugal, 2, +1, 4

3. Iran, 2, 0, 3

4. Morocco, 2, -2, 0

Spain 8-25, Draw 4-1, Morocco 33-4

Iran 24-5, Draw 9-4, Portugal 18-25

Monday Preview

While expectations were low for Russia before the tournament started, the home side have dispatched both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with a swagger so far, igniting hopes they're capable of something special.

Many see this meeting with Uruguay as their first serious test, though. While the Celeste haven't been anywhere near their best at this World Cup, defensively they are a major upgrade on the other two Group A sides, meaning they're better placed to contain the likes of Artem Dzyuba and Denis Cheryshev.

Uruguay also have a potent strikeforce of their own in Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez. As noted below, the latter loves the World Cup stage:

While Uruguay and Russia will essentially play off to see who tops the group, Spain, Portugal and Iran head into their matches knowing they could be playing their final game of the tournament.

The clash between Iran and Portugal is set to be especially intriguing, with the former knowing they can secure unlikely progression if they were to pick up a victory. Iran were unfortunate not to earn anything from their game against Spain, as they eventually fell to a 1-0 loss.

Still, ahead of the match Iran boss Carlos Queiroz, who used to be in charge of Portugal, has made it clear his side are big underdogs, per Chris Wheatley of Goal:

With a red-hot Cristiano Ronaldo lining up for the opposition, that's even more the case. Expect the Portugal forward to be doubly determined after Harry Kane overtook him in the race for the Golden Boot:

Elsewhere, Spain are the big favourites against Morocco, although they will need to be careful to avoid slipping up against talented opposition.

Although Morocco are out they've been a little unfortunate in both of their games so far and will be hopeful of causing some problems for the 2010 world champions. There's enough experience and quality in this Spain XI to ensure a professional job is done, though.