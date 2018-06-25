World Cup Bracket 2018: Group Standings, Odds and Picks Entering Monday Play

JOE KLAMAR/Getty Images

Groups A and B of the 2018 World Cup will be decided on Monday as the bracket for the knockout phase of the tournament begins to take shape.

We already know that Russia and Uruguay are through, and they'll go head to head for top spot in Group A, while Egypt and Saudi Arabia will hope to leave the competition with something to cheer about.

In Group B, Spain and Portugal need just a draw against Morocco and Iran, respectively, to clinch a spot in the round of 16.

BBC Sport's Richard Conway is eagerly anticipating the day's action:

Group A (Games played, goal difference, points)

1. Russia, 2, +7, 6

2. Uruguay, 2, +2, 6

3. Egypt, 2, -3, 0

4. Saudi Arabia, 2, -6, 0

Group B

1. Spain, 2, +1, 4

2. Portugal, 2, +1, 4

3. Iran, 2, 0, 3

4. Morocco, 2, -2, 0

Here are the odds, courtesy of OddsShark, complete with picks:

Saudi Arabia (7-2), Draw (23-10), Egypt (121-100). Pick: 1-1

Uruguay (7-4), Draw (19-10), Russia (37-20). Pick: 2-1

Iran (27-5), Draw (49-20), Portugal (16-25). Pick: 0-1

Spain (33-100), Draw (4-1), Morocco (8-1). Pick: 2-0

Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt

Mohamed Salah's fitness ahead of and throughout the tournament has been Egypt's biggest concern for much of the World Cup, but the star forward has been dogged by other issues off the pitch in recent days.

Egypt's national side have been based in Chechnya during the tournament and Salah was made an honorary citizen of the Chechen Republic by leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

According to CNN's John Sinnott and Alireza Hajihosseini, Salah is considering his future with the Pharaohs as a result, because he "doesn't wish to engage in topics beyond football or to be used for anyone's political image."

NICOLAS ASFOURI/Getty Images

It's now unclear if he'll feature or be kept out of the limelight on Monday, but Egypt have a much better chance of claiming a positive result if he's in the side.

Saudi Arabia won't be changing their game plan either way, according to manager Juan Antonio Pizzi. "Of course, we will take precautionary measures," he said, per Goal's Dom Farrell. "Not specifically for him but in general terms."

Salah does not appear to be at 100 per cent fitness as he recovers from the shoulder injury he suffered in the UEFA Champions League final last month, but it may be unwise not to recognise him as Egypt's biggest threat.

The Green Falcons improved significantly on their 5-0 defeat to Russia in the 1-0 loss against Uruguay, though, so the two sides could be evenly matched.

Uruguay vs. Russia

Hosts Russia have so far been one of the surprise packages of the tournament, having defied expectations to win their first two matches—scoring eight goals in the process—and reach the round of 16.

They won just one of their three matches at the Confederations Cup, against New Zealand, and in their last four matches before the World Cup began they could only manage a draw with Turkey after defeats to Brazil, France and Austria.

ESPN FC's Eliot Rothwell is among those who has been shocked by their performances so far:

They're yet to face a significant test at the tournament, though, and Uruguay should prove much more of a challenge than Saudi Arabia or Egypt did.

La Celeste have not been particularly impressive in their 1-0 wins over Egypt and Saudi Arabia, but Russia will have a harder time breaching a back line containing Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez.

Up front, Luis Suarez has been disappointing so far despite getting on the scoresheet last time out, per Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe:

He'll still be a threat, though, as will Edinson Cavani, who has looked sharper without managing to find the net.

Uruguay need to improve on their showings if they're to win and top the group here, but if they manage to click they should be able to edge out the hosts.