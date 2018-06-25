College World Series 2018: Finals Dates, Start Times, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Arkansas and Oregon State will play each other in the finals of the 2018 College World Series having outlasted six other teams at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska, and another 56 when counting college baseball's national postseason tournament that started on June 1.

Now nearing the end of a furious month of tournament baseball, all that's left is a best-of-three games series to decide the sport's ultimate college program.

The Razorbacks are looking for their first College World Series title, while the Beavers are going for their third after winning back-to-back championships in 2006 and 2007 under current head coach Pat Casey. The Beavers were wholly expected to win it all last year after coming into the CWS with a 54-4 record, but they lost twice to LSU and didn't even make the final, which Florida won.

Here's how to watch the finals.

College World Series Finals Times, Viewing Info

Game 1: Monday, June 25 at 7 p.m.

Game 2: Tuesday, June 26 at 7 p.m.

Game 3: Wednesday, June 27 at 7 p.m.*

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

*if necessary

Arkansas is looking to become the sixth Southeastern Conference team to win the CWS since 2009. If the Razorbacks are to extend the SEC's run of dominance—the conference has also had five runners-up in that same timeframe—they will have to quell the white-hot bats of Oregon State.

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

After dropping their first game in Omaha to North Carolina 8-6, the Beavers have been on a tear, scoring 42 runs in four games to get to the final.

They've done it with home runs, like Tyler Malone's three-run shot on Saturday that helped Oregon State beat the Bulldogs 5-2 and move them to the final. They've also done it by simply amassing a huge amount of hits, as evidenced by their win the day prior when the team combined for 15 hits (only four of them for extra bases) in a 12-2 victory.

Catcher Adley Rutschman has been phenomenal all season long with a .393 batting average, but he has truly outdone himself in the CWS. He's hitting .529 in five games with nine hits (one home run) and 10 RBI.

He's received well-deserved praise from the likes of NBCSN Northwest's Jason Quick and ESPN's Chris Burke:

The Razorbacks will counter with some great arms on the mound. In three CWS games, no Arkansas starter has given up more than two runs. Blaine Knight is the best of them all. He's a staggering 13-0 this year with a 2.88 ERA and should be ready to go right away as he last pitched on June 17.

Arkansas will provide a tough test with their pitching staff, but runs could still be a common thing in the final games at TD Ameritrade.

As SI.com's Eric Single noted, the venue has been kind to hitters:

"TD Ameritrade Park has been decidedly hitter-friendly this year, with at least 14 runs scored in seven of the 13 games played so far. Expect another shootout or two in the championship series, which pits two of the 18 Division I teams that hit .300 or better this season."

The series could turn out to be a hitter's delight, as the Arkansas offense has produced 23 runs in their perfect 3-0 run in Omaha.

Third baseman Casey Martin has been particularly prolific batting second in the lineup, going 8-for-13 with two RBI and six runs scored. Center fielder Dominic Fletcher has provided the pop, with two home runs in three games.

As ESPN.com's Mitch Sherman pointed out, the team jumped all over Florida's excellent ace Brady Singer on Friday, gashing him for four runs in five innings in a 5-2 victory.

"We're not really scared of anybody," Arkansas second baseman Carson Shaddy said, per Sherman.

If you asked them a couple weeks ago, the Razorbacks might have been more worried about Oregon State's pitchers, but there have been some signs of weakness. Beavers ace Luke Heimlich (16-2, 2.80 ERA) has been roughed up in his past couple of starts, though he should be rested for Game 1 if coach Casey calls upon him.

This series is shaping up to be an excellent duel. Both teams have plenty of MLB-caliber talent and should be supremely confident after playing great baseball over the past few weeks. If anything, Arkansas and Oregon State are likely to put on an exciting show as the teams trade plenty of hits in a bid for baseball supremacy.