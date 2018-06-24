Hanley Ramirez Not Under Investigation for Connection to Fentanyl Drug Ring

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Former Boston Red Sox first baseman Hanley Ramirez is not under federal investigation for a connection to a drug ring distributing an opioid.

Per Shelley Murphy and Evan Allen of the Boston Globe, Ramirez's name was mentioned by a friend who was was caught transporting fentanyl from New York to Massachusetts in April and trying to avoid arrest.

The attorney for the man who was arrested said his client mentioned Ramirez "to get the cops off his back, which didn't work."

Adam Katz, Ramirez's agent, issued a statement after his client was absolved of any wrongdoing in this matter:

ABC News' Michele McPhee reported Friday that Ramirez was being looked at in connection to an ongoing state and federal investigation.

Appearing on 98.5 The Sports Hub's The Baseball Reporters, McPhee added some additional details about the situation:



"And there has been some reports about a FaceTime phone call that was made between a man during a car stop. After that car stop, police recovered a significant amount of drugs. And during that car stop, the suspect claimed that one of the items found in the vehicle belonged to Hanley Ramirez and then FaceTimed [Ramirez] in front of police. And that car stop coordinated with the timing of his release from the Red Sox."

Katz told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal his client "has no knowledge of any of the allegations contained in this media report, and he is not aware of any investigation.”

The Red Sox released Ramirez on June 1 after he posted a .254/.313/.395 slash line in 44 games this season.