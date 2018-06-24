Travelers Championship 2018: Bubba Watson Erases 6-Stroke Deficit to Capture Win

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Bubba Watson overcame a six-stroke deficit Sunday in Cromwell, Connecticut, to win the 2018 Travelers Championship.

Paul Casey entered the day four strokes clear of the field, but Watson shot a 63 in the final round to jump from sixth place into first. He finished 17 under par for the weekend at TPC River Highlands, while Casey ended up tied for second at minus-14.

The American now has three PGA Tour wins already this year, which is a career high for a single season and leads all players in 2018.

Final Leaderboard

1. Bubba Watson (-17)

T2. Paul Casey (-14)

T2. J.B. Holmes (-14)

T2. Stewart Cink (-14)

T2. Beau Hossler (-14)

T6. Russell Henley (-13)

T6. Brian Harman (-13)

T6. Kevin Tway (-13)

T9. Chase Seiffert (-12)

T9. Bryson DeChambeau (-12)

T9. Anirban Lahiri (-12)

Full results available at PGATour.com.

Casey appeared to be in full control of this tournament when his Round 3 score of 62 gave him plenty of breathing room going into the final day. However, he struggled to a 72 while everyone around him was posting low scores.

Watson put a lot of pressure on the leader early on, making his move at the turn when this chip fell in for birdie:

This kicked off a back-nine score of 30 that included five of his eight birdies in the round. His effort on No. 18 gave him a solo lead for the first time:

Shane Bacon of Fox Sports discussed the lefty's talent:

Casey fell apart from there, missing a short putt on 16 that led to a bogey. Another bogey on 17 dropped him three strokes back and put the win out of reach.

While the English star was collapsing, other players were thriving in the final round, including Stewart Cink. The veteran started 10 strokes off the lead but stormed up the leaderboard with six birdies in his first seven holes.

He kept it up to finish with a 62, tying the low round for the tournament. This birdie on 18 was one of 10 on the day:

Chase Seiffert was also a pleasant surprise as his 64 put him 12 under for the tournament, which was just his fifth career PGA Tour appearance.

This tournament featured several big names who made the cut but just couldn't do enough to challenge for a win, including top-10 golfers Rory McIlroy (T12), Jason Day (T12), Brooks Koepka (T19), Jordan Spieth (T42) and Justin Thomas (T56).

McIlroy had a real chance to contend but struggled badly on the green, as Justin Ray of Golf Channel noted:

Watson was much more consistent than any of these other stars during the week and came away with his third win at this event.

Many of the top players will remain on the East Coast for next week's Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac, won by Kyle Stanley last season.