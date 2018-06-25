World Cup 2018: Odds and Updated Predictions for Monday Group's Matches

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Groups A and B will be decided at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Monday as teams play their final round of games before the knockout stages.

Hosts Russia take on Uruguay in Group A in a game which will decide top spot. Egypt and Saudi Arabia also clash but both teams have already been eliminated.

In Group B both Spain and Portugal will be expected to progress but still have work to do. Spain take on a Morocco side who are already out, while Portugal face an Iran team who still have a chance of progressing.

Here's a look at Monday's schedule, predictions and the latest odds.

Monday's Schedule and Predictions



Saudi Arabia 0-2 Egypt, 5 p.m. local time/3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Uruguay 1-1 Russia, 6 p.m. local time/3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Spain 2-0 Morocco, 8 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Iran 0-1 Portugal, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Latest Odds

Saudi Arabia 7-2, Draw 11-5, Egypt 87-100

Uruguay 79-50, Draw 46-25, Russia 21-10

Spain 8-25, Draw 4-1, Morocco 33-4

Iran 24-5, Draw 9-4, Portugal 18-25

All odds courtesy of OddsShark.



Top Spot Up For Grabs In Group A



Julian Finney/Getty Images

Russia have been one of the surprises of the tournament so far after thrashing Saudi Arabia 5-0 in their opener and backing that up with a 3-1 win over Egypt.

The hosts have looked particularly dangerous going forward with Artem Dzyuba, Aleksandr Golovin and Denis Cheryshev all impressing.

They will have their work cut out against Uruguay as Oscar Tabarez's side have yet to concede a goal at the World Cup.

Uruguay's central defensive partnership of Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez have looked formidable, but Tabarez will have to make changes as the 23-year-old has been ruled out, per Russian news agency TASS.

Russia only need a draw to finish top, and they look to be the form team of the two. The winner of the group will face the runner-up of Group B which is likely to be either Spain or Portugal.

Spain, Portugal & Iran In Contention In Group B



ROMAN KRUCHININ/Getty Images

Group B is nicely poised going into the final round of games with only Morocco unable to make it through to the last 16.

Spain and Portugal are level at the top with four points, but Iran are just a point further back in third place and know victory will send them through.

Carlos Queiroz's side shocked Morocco 1-0 in their opening game and put in another strong showing as they narrowly lost 1-0 to Spain.

Portugal will be favourites to progress and only need a draw. In Cristiano Ronaldo they also have a player who is thriving at the World Cup.

Ronaldo has scored four goals already but has been overtaken in the race for the Golden Boot by England's Harry Kane which may provide further motivation.

Meanwhile, Spain will be expected to book their place in the last 16 against a Morocco side who have looked lively but have suffered from a lack of cutting edge in attack.

A draw would be enough for Spain but they have yet to show their best at the World Cup, and a convincing win would see them through with real momentum.