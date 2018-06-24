Knicks' Kevin Knox Says 'Rookie of the Year' Goal Will Be on His Bedroom Wall

Kevin Hagen/Associated Press

Kevin Knox's lofty goals for his debut season with the New York Knicks include wanting to win the 2018-19 NBA Rookie of the Year award.

Per Steve Serby of the New York Post, Knox is going to have a daily reminder.

"Rookie of the Year," Knox said. "That's gonna be on my wall in my room. That's what I want; that's what I'm gonna work for. I don't got it like painted on my wall. It's just a piece of paper with Rookie of the Year on it. Every time I wake up, look at it, just know what I'm going to work for."

The Knicks selected Knox with the ninth overall pick in the draft Thursday. He was one of the breakout freshman stars for head coach John Calipari at Kentucky last year.

Knox led the Wildcats with 15.6 points per game. The 18-year-old earned high marks from B/R's Jonathan Wasserman for his ability "as a spot-up shooter who can attack closeouts, toss up floaters and pull up into jumpers."

New York is searching for a second option to complement Kristaps Porzingis, who could miss at least the start of next season recovering from a torn ACL. The last player to win Rookie of the Year for the Knicks was Mark Jackson in 1987-88.

Knox, who will turn 19 in August, has a lot of development ahead of him. He should have time with the Knicks, who haven't made the playoffs since the 2012-13 season.