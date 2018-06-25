World Cup 2018: Monday Live-Stream Schedule, Online Coverage Guide

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The FIFA World Cup begins to get serious from Monday, when the final set of group games kick off.

Early in the day, the battle to finish top of Group A will be played out between hosts Russia and Uruguay, who are both already into the next round. Saudi Arabia and Egypt are playing for pride and their first win of the tournament.

The real drama may come later in the day, though, as Spain, Portugal and Iran jostle for two spaces.

Spain know a draw against Morocco will be enough to secure their spot in the last 16, but Portugal need to avoid defeat against Iran, who know a win will see them through.

Here's a look at the matches to come on Monday and the details on how to catch the action online.

Monday Fixtures (BST)

3 p.m. Group A, Russia vs. Uruguay*

3 p.m. Group A, Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt*

7 p.m. Group B, Portugal vs. Iran**

7 p.m. Group B, Spain vs. Morocco**

All matches can be streamed via Fox Sports Go in the United States.

*Match can be streamed via ITV Hub in the United Kingdom.

**Matches can be streamed via BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom.

Monday Preview

There weren't many who had high hopes for Russia at the start of the tournament, but the host nation have surprised plenty with their gripping football so far.

In their two games, they have netted eight goals and put together some tremendous attacking patterns. Denis Cheryshev has emerged as a talisman for the team too, netting three goals to put him in the hunt for the Golden Boot.

As these figures from sports modeller Ian DW show, the hosts appear to be inspired by the backing from supporters:

This meeting with Uruguay will be their biggest test of the tournament yet, though. While the South Americans have been nowhere near their best, winning both encounters 1-0, they are defensively robust and have a couple of world-class forwards in Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

While it's all about top spot in Group A, qualification is the aim in Group B, with three teams in the race for two spots.

Spain are in the best position to progress, as they only need a point against Morocco. Despite the disruption ahead of the tournament, new manager Fernando Hierro has steered the team to two decent performances. In striker Diego Costa, they have a man on fire up top too:

It's the other Group B fixture that is most likely to be tense, though, as Portugal and Iran meet in a winner-takes-all affair.

Portugal weren't impressive last time out against Morocco, with Cristiano Ronaldo making the difference once again with a bullet header.

As noted below, that winner was another landmark goal for the Portuguese:

Despite Ronaldo's goalscoring heroics, Portugal are likely find themselves heading home if they lose to Iran. And you can't write off Carlos Queiroz, the former Selecao manager, and his team.

Against Spain, they may have lost 1-0, but they defended superbly for long spells and were unfortunate not to take anything from the game.

If Iran can snatch a goal on Monday night, Portugal will have a difficult time breaking them down.