Australia vs. Peru: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

Australia face Peru on Tuesday knowing a win is needed to keep their slender FIFA World Cup hopes alive.

The Socceroos require three points from this fixture and for Denmark to lose to already-qualified France if they are to progress to the knockout stages of the competition.

However, there's no guarantee Australia will get over the line in this fixture, either.

While Peru's elimination is already sealed after two 1-0 losses, the South American side have impressed in their matches and have been unfortunate to come away with nothing; they will be desperate to finish on a high.

It's a potentially huge day for the Socceroos. Here's a look at how both teams are likely to line up and a preview of this contest at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Russia.

Team News

Given Australia have performed well in both of their matches, manager Bert van Marwijk may not make too many changes to the XI, although 19-year-old Daniel Arzani was impressive off the bench against the Danes.

Peru boss Ricardo Gareca may opt for the XI that started and dominated the second period of the match with France.

Likely Australia XI: Mat Ryan; Josh Risdon, Trent Sainsbury, Mark Milligan, Aziz Behich; Mathew Leckie, Aaron Mooy, Mile Jedinak, Tom Rogic, Daniel Arzani; Andrew Nabbout

Likely Peru XI: Pedro Gallese; Luis Advincula, Christian Ramos, Anderson Santamaria, Miguel Trauco; Pedro Aquino, Christian Cueva; Andre Carrillo, Edison Flores, Jefferson Farfan; Paolo Guerrero

Date: Tuesday, June 26

Time: 3 p.m. (BST), 10 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: ITV (UK), Fox Sports 1 or Fox (U.S.)

Live Stream: ITV Hub (UK), Fox Sports Go (U.S.)

All or Nothing for Australia

If Australia don't manage to pull off a miraculous progression into the round of 16, they will be left to lament the match against Denmark.

After falling behind, the Socceroos were the much stronger side and grabbed a deserved equaliser through Mile Jedinak's penalty. Then, in the second period, they conspired to miss a plethora of excellent opportunities, handing the initiative to the Danes in the battle for second spot.

The issue for Australia, as these numbers illustrate from James Willoughby, is they struggle to score from open play:

In the latter stages, Arzani's arrival did offer some spark, as the youngest player at the competition produced some dazzling play down the left flank. The Scouted Football Twitter account wants to see him in the team on Tuesday:

It will be an intriguing clash of styles against Peru, as the South Americans have shown they love to play enterprising football.

While that has resulted in plenty of opportunities, it's not been to the benefit of Gareca's team, as they have yet to pick up a point and are still to score a goal. They will be keen to change that against Australia.

South American football journalist Tim Vickery praised the application of the team nonetheless:

The pattern of the game appears to be clear, with Peru likely to boss possession and keep their opponents penned in for long spells. Australia will be reliant on counter-attacking with intent and making the most of set-piece opportunities.

While the greater urgency is with the Socceroos, it's difficult to see them having enough firepower to get the win they require.

Prediction: Australia 1-1 Peru