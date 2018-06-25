Denmark vs. France: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

The pressure is on Denmark in Group C on Tuesday, as they need a result against an already-qualified France to ensure progress into the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup.

In their previous outing, the Danes were below their best but still managed to dig out a 1-1 draw with Australia.

The Socceroos take on Peru in their final group match, knowing they need to win and hope France can topple Denmark to get into the round of 16.

As for the French, manager Didier Deschamps will likely view this game as a chance to rest some key players. Narrow wins over Australia and Peru mean they are already into the knockout round.

It will be a huge day for Denmark, as they seek to go beyond the round-robin stage for the first time since the 2002 finals.

Team News

Following his injury in the opening game, William Kvist is set to remain sidelined. Elsewhere, it's tough to see Denmark manager Age Hareide making too many changes to a core that has achieved four points so far, although Yussuf Poulsen will miss out through suspension.

The same cannot be said for France, who will likely give some fringe players an opportunity. Nabil Fekir has come off the bench in both games and is primed to start, while Deschamps may have a look at some different options at full-back.

Likely Denmark XI: Kasper Schmeichel; Henrik Dalsgaard, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Jens Stryger Larsen; Lasse Schone, Thomas Delaney; Martin Braithwaite, Christian Eriksen, Pione Sisto; Nicolai Jorgensen

Likely France XI: Hugo Lloris; Djibril Sidibe, Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti; Benjamin Mendy; Steven N'Zonzi, Corentin Tolisso; Thomas Lemar, Nabil Fekir, Antoine Griezmann; Olivier Giroud

Date: Tuesday, June 26

Time: 3 p.m. (BST), 10 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: ITV (UK), Fox Sports 1 or Fox (U.S.)

Live Stream: ITV Hub (UK), Fox Sports Go (U.S.)

Denmark Need to Dig In

As noted by statistician Paul Carr, the Danes are in an excellent position to qualify for the knockout stages:

While they will be hopeful of a vibrant Peru side doing them a favour against Australia, it would be a huge boost if Denmark could get the result needed themselves—not only for peace of mind but also for confidence ahead of the last 16.

The man they will be looking to against France is Christian Eriksen, as the Tottenham Hotspur man has already had a huge influence on this competition. He netted in the draw with Australia to continue his excellent run of productivity:

France have a number of game-changers of their own, although we've not seen them at full flight yet despite their two victories.

Against Peru, Les Bleus were pinned back for long spells after Kylian Mbappe grabbed an opener. While they appeared robust defensively, supporters will be expecting a little more given the attacking talent at their disposal.

As noted by football journalist Tom Williams, it does feel as though Deschamps is being too cagey at times:

While France don't need any points here, writer Jeremy Smith outlined why it's important they don't lose the contest:

Some fresh faces and the lack of pressure may liberate France. Nabil Fekir, in particular, has been bright when introduced into games, while others in the XI will be desperate to make an impact with the knockout stages in mind.

Denmark will need to improve on their first two displays to match Les Bleus, as they've been up and down in both of their Group C encounters.

In Eriksen, though, they have a player who has shown himself capable of conjuring big moments, and his influence will be enough to earn the Danes a vital point.

Prediction: Denmark 1-1 France