Jonathan Taylor Placed on Colts' Reserve/COVID-19 List; out vs. Titans

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor won't be available for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Colts announced Saturday that Taylor has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Per NFL policy, the reserve/COVID-19 list was established for players who either test positive for the coronavirus or are deemed high-risk close contacts with someone who tested positive.

The Colts selected Taylor with the 41st pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He was the best running back in college football at the University of Wisconsin, winning the Doak Walker Award and Big Ten Running Back of the Year in 2018 and 2019.

After a modest start in Week 1 with nine carries against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Taylor took on an increased role the following week with Marlon Mack out because of an Achilles injury. The 21-year-old ran for 101 yards and scored one touchdown on 26 carries in a 28-11 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Taylor did score one rushing touchdown in three of four games between Weeks 2 and 5. He's mostly split carries with Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines all season.

Last week's overtime win against the Green Bay Packers saw Taylor's best performance. He finished with 114 yards from scrimmage on 26 touches.

With Mack out for the season, losing Taylor puts another significant dent in Indianapolis' running back depth. Wilkins seems likely to get the bulk of the carries for head coach Frank Reich.