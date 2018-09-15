Nick Bosa Won't Return vs. TCU Because of Groin Injury

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Ohio State will have to get by without star defensive end Nick Bosa, who suffered an injury to his groin against TCU.



Per CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd, Bosa arrived back on the Buckeyes' sidelines in street clothes during the third quarter after being examined in the locker room Saturday.

Expectations are once again high for the Buckeyes after winning the Big Ten title last year, and Bosa is a big reason for the optimism in Columbus. They are off to a 2-0 start this season heading into their matchup with TCU.

Now in his junior season, the younger brother of Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa recorded 23 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks in his first two years in college. He was named to the All-Big Ten first team during the 2017 campaign.

As talented as Bosa is, Ohio State is one of the few teams in the nation that can survive without a player of his caliber. The Buckeyes routinely have depth on their roster at every position, especially on the defensive line.

Bosa's absence will force other players like Dre'Mont Jones and Robert Landers to up their games to keep Ohio State on track.