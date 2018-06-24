Everything You Need to Know About Day 11 of the World Cup

BENJAMIN CREMEL/Getty Images

England face Panama in their second game in Group G of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, before Japan meet Senegal and Poland take on Colombia in Group H.

The Three Lions beat Tunisia in their opening match, but only after leaving it late, when Harry Kane scored in stoppage time. Things should be easier at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium against a Panama squad overwhelmed by Belgium last time out.

Neither Poland nor Colombia managed to win their opening games, so avoiding defeat is crucial if these two nations expect to leave the Kazan Arena still in the tournament.

By contrast, Japan and Senegal will be vying for control of the group at the Ekaterinburg Arena. The match will be a contrast of styles, with Senegal's pace and power potentially cancelling out the artistry and patience of Japan's possession-based game.

Group G (Wins, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Belgium: 2, +6, 6

2. England: 1, +1, 3

3. Panama: 0, -3, 0

4. Tunisia: 0, -4, 0

Group H

1. Japan: 1, +1, 3

2. Senegal: 1, +1, 3

3. Poland: 1, -1, 0

4. Colombia: 1, -1, 0

Full standings are available, per FIFA.com.

Kane to Lead the Way Against Panama

Kane got his World Cup campaign off to the right start by scoring twice against Tunisia. In the process, he continued an impressive run in front of goal for his country:

Few strikers at the tournament can match Kane for instincts and decisiveness. Both qualities can help him boss the scoring charts in Russia.

Expect Kane to add to his tally in Nizhny Novgorod, even if he won't be able to count on his Tottenham team-mate Dele Alli to supply him with chances. Alli is set to miss out thanks to a thigh problem he suffered against Tunisia, per BBC Sport.

Thankfully, England still have Marcus Rashford, Chelsea midfield dynamo Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Rashford's Manchester United team-mate Jesse Lingard on hand to tee up Kane.

England's plans were apparently revealed when assistant coach Steve Holland was photographed carrying a team sheet showing what's believed to be the probable starting XI. However, head coach Gareth Southgate has since played down the incident, per The Independent.

Even if Panama do know what's coming, the Three Lions have enough quality in attack to overwhelm a team counting on Seattle Sounders FC defender Ramon Torres to keep Kane quiet.

DIMITAR DILKOFF/Getty Images

Torres is aware of Kane's ability, per Ian Gallagher of the Mail On Sunday: "Harry Kane is a very good striker in very good form and we will have to be physically and mentally well prepared. We can’t be afraid, we are a team capable of taking on bigger teams."

Senegal Can Stifle Japan

Japan have an enviable contingent of creative types led by Shinji Kagawa. The 29-year-old scored from the penalty spot against Colombia and is ably supporter by Keisuke Honda, Takashi Inui and Gaku Shibasaki.

What Kagawa and Co. will need is time and space to thread passes and link with runners. Yet Senegal's physical midfield can deny the Samurai Blue both.

Senegal's starting XI is underpinned by the destructive instincts of Idrissa Gueye. The Everton destroyer was a force against Poland, leading by example in the way he broke up play.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Alongside West Ham United's towering enforcer Cheikhou Kouyate, Gueye should be able to keep Kagawa and his fellow forward-thinking schemers under wraps.

Colombia Will Rebound

Colombia couldn't find answers in the final third against Japan, but it should be a different story against Poland. The difference will come from James Rodriguez returning to the starting XI.

His flair will add a layer of unpredictability to a team with enough energy and intelligence in attacking areas to score goals against anybody in the competition. Aside from having James back, Colombia coach Jose Pekerman can improve his side's scoring output by partnering Radamel Falcao with Carlos Bacca.

The main task for the Colombia defence will be keeping Bayern Munich No. 9 Robert Lewandowski quiet. Defender Santiago Arias has said Lewandowski is in for special attention, per Jim White of The Telegraph: "We will have to be vigilant, to mark him carefully man to man."

BENJAMIN CREMEL/Getty Images

If Lewandowski is as quiet as he was against Senegal, Poland will slip to another costly defeat.

Player to Watch

Much will be expected of James after his brief cameo against Japan. Four years ago he was the star of the tournament in Brazil, finishing as top scorer and earning a lucrative move from AS Monaco to Real Madrid.

It's fair to say the 26-year-old's career has stalled somewhat since. Even so, James still managed to score eight goals and supply 13 assists on loan at Bayern this season.

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

James is coming into the World Cup in decent form at international level, per ESPN FC's Tom Marshall: "The Bayern Munich player's six goals in the 13 qualifying games he started -- a difficult feat in CONMEBOL qualifying, especially with four of them coming away from home -- highlight how vital he is."

A calf problem kept James on the bench last time out, but if he's fully fit, arguably the most gifted natural No. 10 in the competition will get Colombia back on track.