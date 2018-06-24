World Cup TV Schedule 2018: Sunday Kick-Off Times, Live Stream and Predictions

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Senegal and Colombia should win when they respectively play Japan and Poland in Group H at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Sunday.

Colombia lost first time out, slipping to a 2-1 defeat to Japan after going down to 10 men. However, the South Americans should fancy their chances against a Poland squad beaten by Senegal in its first game of the tournament.

Senegal can extend their winning start provided they manage to subdue Japan's creativity in midfield. It's a task to which coach Aliou Cisse's squad is well suited.

England are also well set to beat Panama—thanks largely to the presence of Harry Kane. The Tottenham Hotspur striker is already in the scoring groove after finding the net twice against Tunisia.

Japan vs. Senegal, 6 p.m. local time (4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET) BBC One/Fox

Poland vs. Colombia, 9 p.m. local time (7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET) ITV/Fox

Live-Stream links: BBC iPlayer. ITV Hub. Fox Soccer MatchPass.

Japan 1-2 Senegal

Pace on the counter will help a solid Senegal side catch Japan cold at the Ekaterinburg Arena. Senegal showed their capacity to break swiftly during their 2-1 win over Poland, when Sadio Mane and M'Baye Niang stayed direct and covered ground quickly.

The same approach can work against a Japan squad content to build through steady and intricate possession. Samurai Blue have the players to do it, particularly in the form of Borussia Dortmund schemer Shinji Kagawa.

Kerstin Joensson/Associated Press

His partnership with Real Betis winger Takashi Inui and Leicester City striker Shinji Okazaki will cause Senegal problems. However, the Lions of Teranga can feel confident about staying strong in the face of pressure, with Everton midfield anchor Idrissa Gueye and Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly formidable obstacles.

Poland 0-2 Colombia

Colombia didn't give the best account of themselves in their 2-1 defeat to Japan. Losing Carlos Sanchez to an early red card didn't help, but Jose Pekerman's team was still woefully lacking in creativity.

James Rodriguez's return to the starting XI should solve the problem. He became a star at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, finishing the tournament as leading scorer.

Getting Rodriguez to release Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado's pace could restore the cutting edge to Colombia's game going forward.

MLADEN ANTONOV/Getty Images

Pekerman is also considering starting Rodriguez and Porto schemer Juan Fernando Quintero together, per Goal's Ryan Benson. Quintero scored against Japan and is a technical player on a similar wavelength to Colombia's primary creative force.

Poland will struggle to keep up unless coach Adam Nawalka's side gets more players closer to star striker Robert Lewandowski. The Bayern Munich No. 9 was starved for service during the loss to Senegal but needs more consistent supply from both wide and central areas to make his mark at Kazan Arena.

Since Poland don't have players with the vision and guile of Rodriguez and Quintero, Colombia will hold them off long enough to score a couple of goals.

A Colombia win, coupled with a Japan loss, would leave both nations vying for qualification when the group's final matches take place on Thursday.