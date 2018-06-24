World Cup 2018: Odds and Updated Predictions for Sunday Group's Matches

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

England will be confident of a second win at the 2018 FIFA World Cup when they meet Panama on Sunday. The Three Lions need points to keep pace with Belgium in Group G.

Elsewhere, Group H will feature Japan against Senegal and Poland's meeting with Colombia. Japan and Senegal won their opening games, putting extra pressure on Colombia and Poland, originally fancied to dominate the group, to get off the mark.

Sunday's Predictions and Schedule

England 2-0 Panama, 3 p.m. local time (1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET)

Japan 1-2 Senegal, 6 p.m. local time (4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET)

Poland 0-2 Colombia, 9 p.m. local time (7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET)

Sunday's Odds

England 10-59, Draw 6-1, Panama 15-1

Japan 12-5, Draw 23-10, Senegal 59-50

Poland 17-10, Draw 9-4, Colombia 17-10

All odds per OddsShark.

England Too Strong in Attack for Panama

England should have too much pace and power up top for Panama. The latter lost 3-0 to Belgium last time out, so will likely find it difficult to contain Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard.

Kane bagged a brace in the Three Lions' 2-1 win over Tunisia, a rarity for an England striker. He has the instincts in the box and class as a finisher to stay in the thick of the race for the Golden Boot in Russia.

England's attack isn't just defined by Kane, though. The pace and perceptive movement of Manchester United pair Rashford and Lingard adds an extra dimension of fluidity to coach Gareth Southgate's forward line.

However, the creative temperament of Dele Alli will be missed, after the Tottenham playmaker was ruled out with a thigh strain, per Matthew Treadwell of Sky Sports.

Southgate's men showcased a slick and efficient style of play in their opening game. Expect them to build on early promise and keep up with leaders Belgium.

Senegal Set for Another Win

Like England, Senegal should have too much power for Japan. The Lions of Teranga saw off Poland thanks to their speed and strength on the counter.

It's a combination reliant on Liverpool forward Sadio Mane. He is ably supported by M'Baye Niang, a scorer against Poland, as well as Stoke City striker Mame Biram Diouf.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Senegal's pace up top will stretch Japan to breaking point, but the real advantage will be in midfield. Enforcers Idrissa Gueye and Cheikhou Kouyate can stifle the creativity of playmakers Shinji Kagawa and Keisuke Honda.

Japan will be steadily overpowered by a team with enough athleticism and know-how to win the group.

Colombia to Get Back on Track

It's hardly surprising Colombia stumbled early, since creative talisman James Rodriguez spent most of the 2-1 defeat to Japan on the bench. Coach Jose Pekerman is hopeful James will be fully fit after a muscle problem, per Nick Mulvenney of Reuters.

What Colombia need is for James and Juan Cuadrado to keep Radamel Falcao supplied with chances. The 32-year-old striker still knows where the net is and can fire his nation to a much-needed three points.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/Getty Images

Poland will count on Robert Lewandowski for a scoring threat. Yet unlike Colombia, the White and Reds don't have a player with the craft and artistry to create opportunities in the final third.

A win for England will keep Group G interesting headed into the crunch final game against Belgium on Thursday, June 28. Meanwhile, Colombia and Japan will ultimately be left to contest qualification on the same day.