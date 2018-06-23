Toni Kroos' Heroic Late Goal vs. Sweden Saves Germany From World Cup Disaster

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2018

SOCHI, RUSSIA - JUNE 23: Toni Kroos of Germany celebrates scoring his sides winning goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group F match between Germany and Sweden at Fisht Stadium on June 23, 2018 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Michael Steele/Getty Images

Toni Kroos struck a 95th-minute winner against Sweden on Saturday to seal a 2-1 win and keep holders Germany's qualification hopes in the 2018 FIFA World Cup alive.

Real Madrid midfielder Kroos curled in a shot after a free-kick routine with Marcos Reus on the edge of the box. It completed a comeback from 1-0 down for the holders, who were on the brink of elimination from Group F after Ola Toivonen put Sweden in front on 32 minutes.

ITV Football has the goal for UK audiences:

U.S. viewers can see it on Fox Soccer:

Reus equalised three minutes after the break, but Die Mannschaft still looked doomed when centre-back Jerome Boateng was shown a second yellow card and sent off eight minutes from time.

Had Germany not overcome the deficit, it would've marked the first time they lost their opening two games at a World Cup. The goal also means the defending champions, beaten by Mexico last time out, need to beat already-eliminated South Korea to qualify for the last 16, provided Sweden don't better their result against the Group F leaders.

El Tri still aren't sure of progress after Kroos' late strike, so they have all the motivation they need to get a positive result against crestfallen Sweden. Kroos' goal could be the turning point for a Germany squad embroiled in apparent turmoil before the 95th minute at Sochi's Fisht Stadium.

