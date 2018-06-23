NASCAR at Sonoma 2018 Qualifying Results: Kyle Larson Wins Pole

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

For the second year in a row, Kyle Larson captured the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series event at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California.

Larson finished his second qualifying run Saturday with a time of 75.732 seconds, and he will start on the inside of Row 1 in Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Here is a look at how the entire field qualified, courtesy of NASCAR.com:

1. Kyle Larson: 75.732

2. Martin Truex Jr.: 75.822

3. Chase Elliott: 75.841

4. Jamie McMurray: 76.029

5. AJ Allmendinger: 76.274

6. Kevin Harvick: 76.330

7. Jimmie Johnson: 76.356

8. William Byron: 76.411

9. Kyle Busch: 76.474

10. Brad Keselowski: 76.695

11. Ryan Blaney: 76.740

12. Joey Logano: 77.609

13. Trevor Bayne: 76.657

14. Ryan Newman: 76.658

15. Paul Menard: 76.671

16. Daniel Suarez: 76.725

17. Alex Bowman: 76.812

18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: 76.813

19. Clint Bowyer: 76.824

20. Erik Jones: 76.833

21. Denny Hamlin: 76.875

22. Michael McDowell: 76.928

23. Kurt Busch: 76.938

24. Aric Almirola: 76.978

25. Chris Buescher: 77.012

26. Kasey Kahne: 77.018

27. Austin Dillon: 77.090

28. David Ragan: 77.457

29. Gray Gaulding: 77.536

30. Matt DiBenedetto: 77.625

31. Ty Dillon: 77.664

32. Cole Whitt: 77.747

33. Justin Marks: 77.903

34. Parker Kligerman: 78.276

35. Bubba Wallace: 78.571

36. Chris Cook: 79.129

37. Tomy Drissi: 79.726

38. Cody Ware: 80.296

Fox: NASCAR tweeted video of Larson's pole-winning run:

Larson now has two poles this season and six on his career, but he has yet to truly find his stride in 2018, as he is 10th in the standings and doesn't have a win.

Also, despite his qualifying success, Larson has struggled at Sonoma over the years with no top-10 finishes and an average finish of 20.2 in four starts.

According to NASCAR.com, Larson said on FS1 after qualifying, "I always qualify good here for some reason, but racing seems to be a struggle."

Martin Truex Jr., who has one career win at Sonoma, will start on the outside of Row 1 next to Larson.

He is the lone Toyota in the top five, as Chevrolet captured four of the top five qualifying positions.

Other previous Sonoma winners starting in the top 10 are Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson and points leader Kyle Busch.

One of Saturday's biggest surprises was rookie William Byron, who qualified eighth. Per Richard Allen of InsideDirtRacing.com, Byron said he benefited from legendary driver Jeff Gordon's tutelage leading up to qualifying:

Byron drives the No. 24 car that Gordon made famous for Hendrick Motorsports.

AJ Allmendinger is another interesting name in the top 10, as he qualified fifth.

While Allmendinger has never won at Sonoma and only has two top-10 finishes at the track, he is a strong road-course driver who has two career Sonoma poles.

His only Cup Series win came on a road course at Watkins Glen in 2014, and he could potentially shake up The Chase by winning Sunday.

Among the biggest disappointments in qualifying was Clint Bowyer, as he will start 19th despite having a Sonoma win to his credit and boasting the best average finish at Sonoma among active drivers.

Kurt Busch and Kasey Kahne are one-time winners at Sonoma as well, and they will start 23rd and 26th, respectively.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will go green at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.