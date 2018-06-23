Donovan Mitchell Says Mother Racially Profiled at Her Apartment

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 23, 2018

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. The Jazz won 98-91. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell's mother was allegedly the victim of racial profiling at her apartment complex. 

Mitchell posted on Twitter Saturday that his mother was dumping her garbage when someone began yelling at her about being on private property:

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

