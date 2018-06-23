Donovan Mitchell Says Mother Racially Profiled at Her Apartment

Donovan Mitchell Says Mother Racially Profiled at Her ApartmentJune 23, 2018
Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell's mother was allegedly the victim of racial profiling at her apartment complex.
Mitchell posted on Twitter Saturday that his mother was dumping her garbage when someone began yelling at her about being on private property:
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Message to everyone today! We are all equal! ✊🏽✊🏻 https://t.co/TzZf5Vg60t
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Royce White Not Satisfied with New Mental Health Policy