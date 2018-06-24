World Cup 2018 Standings: Predicting Sunday's Scores, Results and Updated Table

Dmitri Lovetsky/Associated Press

Sunday will be another crucial day in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as all four teams in Group H will be in action. Poland and Colombia already have their backs against the wall, losing to Senegal and Japan in their opening matches.

The two pre-tournament favourites in Group H will face each other, while Japan and Senegal will also go head-to-head. England and Tunisia will kick off the day with a Group G contest.

Here's a prediction of how the groups will look after the day's action.

Group G (Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Belgium, 2, 6, 6

2. England, 2, 4, 6

3. Tunisia, 2, -4, 0

4. Panama, 2, -7, 0

Group H

1. Japan, 2, +1, 4

2. Senegal, 2, +1, 4

3. Poland, 2, 0, 3

4. Colombia, 2, -2, 0

Sunday Schedule,

3 p.m. local time/1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET: England vs. Panama (Group G)

8 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET: Japan vs. Senegal (Group H)

9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET: Poland vs. Colombia (Group H)

Predictions

England 3-0 Panama

England are widely expected to trash Panama, who didn't do much in their first ever World Cup match, losing 4-0 to Belgium.

The Three Lions impressed in the first half of their win against Tunisia, but also showed their youth, making the match a lot harder than it should have been after the break. They'll want to avoid such a scenario against the Panamanians by scoring early and often.

Many are already looking ahead at Thursday's match against the Red Devils:

The focus has to be on the task at hand, however, even if Panama shouldn't present much of a challenge.

Japan 1-1 Senegal

Japan impressed in their shock win over Colombia, but it's worth noting they were greatly aided by an early red card and still struggled to put the South Americans away at times. The squad remains a little suspect after a series of poor results leading up to the tournament.

Senegal proved they're the best of the African sides in their win over Poland, and should be favoured to advance at this point. Samurai Blue and their clever passing and possession-based style of play make for an interesting clash of styles―Senegal have tremendous athleticism in the attacking third, and should be major threats on the counter.

Poland 1-0 Colombia

Both Poland and Colombia fell short of the expectations in their first fixture, setting up a do-or-die situation for both sides. A loss―or even a draw―on Sunday would be disastrous, especially if Japan and Senegal share the spoils a few hours earlier.

James Rodriguez's health and form will be a big talking point after the Bayern Munich man started on the bench against Japan, while Poland were also hampered by injuries, with Kamil Glik staying on the bench.

Robert Lewandowski desperately needs to discover the form he showed in qualifying for Poland to have any chance of advancing. If they can beat Colombia, they'll control their own destiny against Japan on the final matchday.