Chicharito Scores as Mexico Beat South Korea in 2018 World Cup

Chicharito Scores as Mexico Beat South Korea in 2018 World CupJune 23, 2018
Mexico moved closer to qualifying for the last 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after beating South Korea 2-1 at the Rostov Arena in Russia on Saturday.
A Carlos Vela penalty and a 50th international goal for Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez saw El Tri top Group F with a second win in a row following the 1-0 victory over holders Germany last time out.
Mexico can qualify for the knockout phase if Germany fail to beat Sweden later today.
Meanwhile, South Korea were condemned to an early exit after losing their opening two matches despite Heung-Min Son scoring a spectacular consolation strike in stoppage time.
Carlos Vela Finally Realising his Potential
It's taken him a while, but 29-year-old Carlos Vela finally appears ready to realise his obvious potential. The former Arsenal attacker has always possessed terrific pace, excellent technique, natural flair and a keen eye for goal.
Putting everything together, particularly on a big stage, has been Vela's problem. It's why things didn't work out in north London and why a promising spell with La Liga side Real Sociedad eventually petered out.
Based on his first two performances at this World Cup, though, Vela is at last maturing into the marquee talent he always promised to be. He was superb during the win over Germany and caught the eye against South Korea too:
Cesar Hernandez @cesarhfutbol
Continue to be very impressed by Carlos Vela in this World Cup, looking like Mexico's most dangerous attacking option in the 1st half. A key playmaker as well. #ElTriEng #Mex
Vela's combination with Javier Hernandez has given El Tri an enviable cutting edge at this tournament. The former's ability to play both provider and goalscorer has enhanced the fluidity of this forward line.
Vela took his goal well, despite being made to wait an age after Jang Hyun-soo was adjudged to have handled in the box.
Even so, the Los Angeles FC forward kept his cool to stroke home a decisive goal for a country not accustomed to scoring from the spot at a World Cup:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Carlos Vela's first World Cup goal puts Mexico ahead 1-0 against South Korea. Vela is the first Mexican to convert a #WorldCup penalty since the 2010 Group Stage. https://t.co/SKkCZ0vn0B
Vela's performances in Russia are making people take note and making them forget about his unfulfilled spell with the Gunners:
The Sportsman @TheSportsman
⚽ Goals at the World Cup... - All Arsenal players combined: 1 - Carlos Vela: 1 #MEXKOR #WorldCup https://t.co/rXAL2P8aoT
On current form, Vela could emerge as the surprise star of the tournament.
Pass-Happy Mexico Primed for Deep World Cup Run
El Tri have rightly earned plaudits for their enterprising play through two matches in Russia. A squad loaded with technical quality and attacking intent has responded brilliantly to the more possession-based game favoured by coach Juan Carlos Osorio.
There's an assurance and efficiency in possession, and a relaxed swagger was evident in the way Mexico worked their passing in Rostov:
OptaJavier @OptaJavier
90% - #MEX completed 90% of their passes in the first half against #KOR (244/271); their highest proportion in a #WorldCup FH since 1966. Quality. https://t.co/ctw6DTUYEk
South Korea had their moments but spent too long chasing shadows:
Tom Marshall @mexicoworldcup
#kor 0-1 #mex . #eltrieng with 69 percent possession and controling, but South Korea have had some dangerous moments. Mexico will have to be wary in 2nd half. Those 45 minutes would've taken a lot out of the players. #worldcup
It's hardly a surprise El Tri have become so comfortable working the ball. Osorio has two accomplished schemers in the form of Andres Guardado and Hector Herrera in midfield.
They both kept the ball moving seamlessly between the lines, building attacks from deep with astute distribution. Neat, swift and incisive passing is getting the ball to match-winners such as Vela, Hernandez and Hirving Lozano quickly.
It's a combination sure to make Mexico feared as the competition progresses. A possible last-16 draw against favourites Brazil, depending on where each finish in their respective groups, will still have Osorio concerned, though.
Alternatively, Mexico could top Group F and face the runner-up in Group E, likely either Switzerland or Serbia. Neither nation looks equipped to deal with El Tri's progressive passing and pace up top.
South Korea Pay for Over-Reliance on Heung-Min Son
Entering the tournament, there was no doubt Heung-Min Son was South Korea's lone star player. Even so, his country has paid for an overreliance on the Tottenham Hotspur forward.
It was a familiar story against Mexico, as Son carried his nation's threat all by himself. At times, the 25-year-old looked like he might be able to handle the burden.
Son drew Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa into a double save during the first half. His pace and movement posed consistent danger even as El Tri dominated the opening 45 minutes.
There was some justice when Son netted his country's first goal at this World Cup in spectacular fashion.
ITV Football has the goal for UK audiences:
ITV Football @itvfootball
GOAL! Son Heung-min picks the ball up on the edge of the box, shifts it onto his left foot and curls a sweet strike past Ochoa #KOR #MEX #WorldCup #KORMEX https://t.co/rNzmo7KIt5
Meanwhile, U.S. viewers can see it on Fox Soccer:
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Son pulls one back for South Korea! Is there enough time left for an equalizer?? https://t.co/yt03TdqvJa
The fierce curler from outside the box capped a determined display from a gifted attacker who never stopped trying to drag his team to a positive result.
An early exit from the World Cup puts Son's impending mandatory military service into sharper focus—all able-bodied South Korean men are required to serve for two years, typically starting before they turn 28.
The Asian Games in August gives the Tottenham ace a chance to postpone his army duty, according to Football.London's Alasdair Gold, provided Son can inspire South Korea to a gold medal in Indonesia.
Based on this performance, he's good enough to do it.
What's Next?
Mexico face Sweden at the Ekaterinburg Arena in their final group match on Wednesday, June 27. South Korea will play Germany at the same time in Kazan.
Why Ozil Will Always Be a Scapegoat