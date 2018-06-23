LeBron James Rumors: 76ers 'Doing Everything' to Clear Space for Max Contract

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 6: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers look on during foul shots at the Wells Fargo Center on April 6, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Ben Simmons;LeBron James
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

In the summer of LeBron James, the Philadelphia 76ers want a seat at the table.

According to Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com, "the Sixers are doing everything they can to clear enough cap space to sign him outright to a max contract."

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

