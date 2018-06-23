LeBron James Rumors: 76ers 'Doing Everything' to Clear Space for Max Contract

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

In the summer of LeBron James, the Philadelphia 76ers want a seat at the table.

According to Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com, "the Sixers are doing everything they can to clear enough cap space to sign him outright to a max contract."

