World Cup 2018 Table: Standings Review and Saturday Match Predictions

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Saturday is a huge day for Germany and their chances of defending the FIFA World Cup, as they take on Sweden knowing a win is vital.

Despite being one of the big favourites for glory again in 2018, Joachim Low watched his side get flummoxed by Mexico when they met on Sunday, eventually losing 1-0. It means a defeat in this encounter against a handy Sweden outfit will put their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages in tatters.

Mexico will resume their challenge on Saturday against a South Korea team that were beaten 1-0 by the Swedes in their first Group F meeting.

The day starts with another of the favourites for the title, as Belgium's plethora of attacking stars seek to break down Tunisia.

Here are the match details for Saturday, the standings for the groups in question and a preview of a trio of intriguing fixtures.

Saturday Fixtures and Predictions

3 p.m. local time/1 p.m. BST/8 p.m. ET - (Group G) Belgium vs. Tunisia (2-0)

6 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST/11 p.m. ET - (Group F) Mexico vs. South Korea (2-0)

9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET - (Group F) Germany vs. Sweden (1-0)

This is how Group F and Group G are shaping up ahead of Saturday's matches:

Germany In Focus

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Based on what we witnessed against Mexico, when Germany struggled to break down a resolute defensive side who sat deep, the reigning champions will not find it easy against Sweden.

Although they may no longer boast Zlatan Ibrahimovic in their ranks, the Scandinavians have sprung a few surprises in recent years thanks to their cohesion and togetherness, none more so than when they eliminated Italy in the playoffs for this year's World Cup.

Blogger Chris Miller believes they have what it takes to cause some problems for their illustrious opponents:

Where Germany may find some reprieve is in the fact Sweden don't possess the attacking talent Mexico do, and as such, they may not have a valve to relieve the world champions' inevitable pressure.

Germany will need to do more with the ball when they have it, as they were slow and safe in their passing against Mexico. The likes of Mesut Ozil and Thomas Muller struggled to find space in the final third, whereas Timo Werner was ineffective when denied space to burst into.

As noted by journalist Stefan Bienkowski, the whole attack appeared fractured against Mexico:

Credit for that must go to Mexico, as they put together an excellent game plan against the Die Mannschaft.

It's one El Tri may have to move away from against South Korea, as they're unlikely to be afforded the same amount of space to release Hirving Lozano and Carlos Vela on the break. Mexico may have to be a little more patient and seek to unpick their way through a deep-sitting defence.

The encouraging thing for the Mexicans is that they appear to be versatile enough for that type of challenge. Miguel Layun has made it clear he's taking nothing for granted:

Belgium get the day's play up and running in a meeting with Tunisia. The former will be seeking to move through the gears after they beat Panama 3-0, as they're unlikely to have things quite so easy against a much more accomplished opponent.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez would've been delighted to have seen Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, Dries Mertens and Eden Hazard all involved in goals on Monday. If that attacking foursome clicks, it can take the Red Devils a long way in this competition.