Travelers Championship 2018: Brian Harman Holds Lead Entering Saturday's Round 3

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Brian Harman shot a four-under par Friday and now owns a one-shot lead at the Travelers Championship.

Harman opened his stay at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, with a 66 on Thursday and continued his surge Friday to boost his 36-hole total to 10-under. Australian Matt Jones and Americans Russell Henley and Zach Johnson are both sitting at nine-under.

Here's a look at the top 10 entering moving day:

1. Brian Harman, -10

T-2. Matt Jones, -9

T-2. Russell Henley, -9

T-2. Zach Johnson, -9

T-5. Bryson DeChambeau, -8

T-5. Paul Casey, -8

T-5. Beau Hossler, -8

T-8. Bubba Watson, -7

T-8. Rory McIlroy, -7

T-8. Lanto Griffin, -7

The most notable name not in that group is Jordan Spieth, who was sitting pretty after he shot an opening-round 63. However, Spieth fell all the way back to a tie for 25th place after carding a three-over par 73 on Friday.

Spieth's round consisted of three bogies, one eagle and a crippling triple-bogey on the par-five 13th.

"I actually felt like I had better control of my golf swing than I did yesterday. I really struggled with my swing yesterday and I kind of got some good breaks," Spieth said, according to GolfChannel.com's Will Gray. "It's just golf. It’s kind of like yesterday I got three or four shots extra out of the round, and today I lost three or four based on how I felt."

On the flip side, Bubba Watson made a 69-spot leap on the leaderboard and is now three shots back after carding a seven-under 63 that featured six birdies, an eagle and a single blemish in the form of a bogey on No. 16.

''I had some mental mistakes yesterday, and then I didn't make some putts," Watson said, per the Associated Press' Pat Eaton-Robb. "Today I started out hotter. I made a good shot on 11, our second hole, made the putt, making a solid par putt on 12, and then that freed me up a little bit. Gave me some confidence going into the next hole where I made the eagle."

Joining Watson at seven under is Rory McIlroy, who kept himself in contention despite needing 32 putts to complete Friday's round.

"I think if I can put the ball in the fairway and hit my irons as good as I have been over the first couple of days, I'll give myself a lot of chances for birdies," McIlroy said, per Gray. "It's just about converting them and taking the opportunities when they present themselves."

If McIlroy can channel a bit more efficiency around the greens, he could be in line to bounce back from his missed cut at the U.S. Open in a major way.

All eyes will be on the Irishman when he tees off at 1:15 p.m. ET Saturday in hopes of making another charge up the leaderboard.