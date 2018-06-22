College World Series 2018: Latest Championship Predictons and Schedule

Mike Strasinger/Associated Press

One ticket to the College World Series championship has been punched.

Following a 7-4 defeat of Texas Tech on Wednesday, the Arkansas Razorbacks kept chugging along and nabbed a resounding 5-2 win over the defending-champion Florida Gators to book their spot in the title tilt.

Razorbacks starter Isaiah Campbell scattered two hits and struck out eight over 5.1 stellar innings, and he gave way to a bullpen that shut the Gators out the rest of the way.

Designated hitter Luke Bonfield and center fielder Dominic Fletcher contributed two RBI apiece, and third baseman Casey Martin provided the icing on the cake with an RBI single in the sixth inning.

Arkansas will now face either Oregon State or Mississippi State in the championship series starting Monday.

Saturday's Schedule

Saturday, June 23: Oregon State vs. Mississippi State, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Complete bracket available at NCAA.com.

College World Series Schedule

Game 1: Arkansas vs. Mississippi State/Oregon State; Monday, June 25, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Arkansas vs. Mississippi State/Oregon State; Tuesday, June 26, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3*: Arkansas vs. Mississippi State/Oregon State; Wednesday, June 27, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

*denotes if necessary

Preview

Oregon State stayed alive and forced Saturday's do-or-die clash behind dominant performances on the mound and at the plate.

The Beavers had four different players register at least two RBI in the 12-2 win, and pitcher Brandon Eisert proved masterful in relief of Bryce Fehmel. After OSU's starter allowed four hits and two earned runs over 3.2 innings, Eisert came in and shut down Mississippi State's bats to the tune of a single hit over 5.1 innings.

He also registered three strikeouts compared to a single walk.

In order for the Beavers to come up with another win, though, they're going to need a stronger effort out of their starter:

On Saturday, the onus is likely to be on Kevin Abel, according to D1Baseball.com's Aaron Fitt. To date, the freshman has gone 5-1 with a 3.50 ERA, 90 strikeouts and 41 walks over 64.1 innings, numbers that suggest he should be up to the challenge.

On the flip side, the Bulldogs will lean on sophomore Ethan Small to help them punch a ticket to the championship series.

After missing the 2017 season because of Tommy John surgery, the southpaw has posted a 2.89 ERA, 117 strikeouts and just 32 walks across 96.2 innings.

With those two in action, there's real potential for a pitcher's duel. The bet here is that Small dazzles while the Bulldogs experience an awakening at the plate after falling into something of a slumber Friday afternoon.

Prediction: Mississippi State 6, Oregon State 3