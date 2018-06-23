Everything You Need to Know About Day 10 of the World Cup

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Germany must avoid defeat to stay in the 2018 FIFA World Cup when they face Sweden in Group F on Saturday. The holders were beaten by Mexico in their opening game, while Sweden became the surprise leaders of the group after topping South Korea by the same 1-0 scoreline.

El Tri will look to qualify when they meet South Korea, while Belgium will also be targeting a second Group G win and qualification for the knockout stage when they face Tunisia earlier in the day.

Saturday Schedule

Belgium 3-1 Tunisia, 3 p.m. Local Time (1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET)

South Korea 1-2 Mexico, 6 p.m. Local Time (4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET)

Germany 2-1 Sweden, 9 p.m. Local Time (7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET)

Group F (Wins, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Sweden: 1, +1, 3

2. Mexico: 1, +1, 3

3. Germany: 0, -1, 0

4. South Korean: 0, -1, 0

Group G

1. Belgium: 1, +3, 3

2. England: 1, +1, 3

3. Tunisia: 0, -1, 0

4. Panama: 0, -3, 0

Full Standings available, per FIFA.com.

Thomas Muller the Main Man for Germany

To get back to winning ways, Die Mannschaft must turn Thomas Muller loose. The Bayern Munich forward didn't exert enough influence against Mexico, but still has the pace, perception and coolness in front of goal to punish Sweden in Sochi.

ESPN FC's Raphael Honigstein summed up how far Muller was off the pace against El Tri:

"In a team of under-performers, Muller's erratic and aimless conduct on the right side of Germany's attacking quartet was notably poor at the Luzhniki. The Bavarian morphed into the anti-Raumdeuter ("space interpreter"), popping up precisely where there weren't any openings again and again."

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

The key for Germany will be getting the supply from midfield right. Consistent supply was an issue against Mexico, with Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira struggling.

Still just 28, Muller has the experience and confidence to rebound from his recent mini slump.

Coach Joachim Low left Ilkay Gundogan on the bench against Mexico, despite the Manchester City playmaker having the vision and guile to unlock any defence. However Low arranges his team, getting Muller back on form will be central to Germany's chances.

Sweden's attempts to counter will hinge on the ingenuity of Emil Forsberg. The RB Leipzig playmaker has the ability to enliven any match, but Sweden lack enough match-winning talent at striker to send the holders home early.

Mexico Primed for the Last 16

Mexico can win again and reach the last 16 thanks to the pace, technique and fluidity of their attack. Prolific winger Hirving Lozano brought his form from PSV Eindhoven to Russia, scoring the winner against Germany to announce himself as a rising star.

YURI CORTEZ/Getty Images

It's not all about Lozano, though. Coach Juan Carlos Osorio can also call on strikers Javier Hernandez and Carlos Vela. The pair dovetail well, each possessing sharp scoring instincts, as well as the ability to play provider.

South Korea will struggle to keep up, despite the presence of gifted Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son. He couldn't shift momentum against Sweden, but a lack of support didn't help.

Unless South Korea can get players closer to Son, Mexico's free-flowing brand of attacking football will overwhelm them.

Belgium to Qualify

Belgium will join Mexico in the knockout phase thanks to a similarly loaded arsenal up front. Romelu Lukaku leads the line brilliantly, having found the net twice against Panama in the group opener.

There's pace in support of Lukaku, in the form of Napoli's Dries Mertens. Both benefit from the creative touch of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne.

Lukaku can also benefit from the presence of Arsenal's record goalscorer Thierry Henry, who is proving his value while coaching strikers for Belgium:

Ironically, Tunisia proved their own effectiveness going forward against England. They moved the ball slickly between the lines despite eventually losing 2-1.

Unfortunately for coach Nabil Maaloul, Tunisia will be without goalkeeper Mouez Hassan and left-back Oussama Haddadi, per BBC Sport. A threadbare back line is likely to be punished by Lukaku and Co.

Player to Watch

There's no doubt the spotlight will firmly be on Ozil after he's again come in for criticism following his subdued display against Mexico.

Former Germany captain and World Cup winner Lothar Matthaus was critical in a column for Bild (h/t Richard Forrester of The Sun): "What displeases me is his body language is negative. I often have the feeling that on the pitch Ozil doesn’t feel comfortable in the DFB jersey, is not free - almost as if he does not want to play."

Former Bayern Munich midfield linchpin Steffan Effenburg has also questioned the decision to play Ozil, according to James Ducker of The Telegraph.

Meanwhile, Sport Bild (h/t the Guardian's David Hytner) reported how Germany's squad is increasingly divided among factions, with Ozil said to represent to so-called 'Bling-bling gang.'

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Scrutiny is par for the course for Ozil, whose languid playing style can often lead to questions about his temperament. Yet even by his usual standards, the Arsenal playmaker is facing tougher and tougher judgements.

On form, Ozil has the eye for a pass, flair and ease of movement to make the possession-based style Low favours work. He needs to get on the ball early and often against Sweden, while showing a greater willingness to run beyond the front and put himself in scoring positions.

It's nothing this supremely gifted but routinely frustrating talent can't do easily when at his best.