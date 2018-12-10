Nick Young Signs Contract with Nuggets After 1 Season with Warriors

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Nick Young has agreed to a contract with the Denver Nuggets.

The team announced the signing of the shooting guard Monday.

Swaggy P joined the Golden State Warriors last year and captured his first NBA title. After Young started a career-high 60 games with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016-17, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr primarily used him off the bench.

Given the strength of Golden State's roster, Young's 17.4 minutes per game marked his lowest average since he was a rookie in 2007-08, and his 7.3 points per game tied a career low.

Despite Young's decreased production last season, he possesses tremendous value as a scorer off the bench. The 33-year-old shot 37.7 percent from three-point range with the Warriors and has connected on at least 36.9 percent of his attempts behind the arc in four of the past five seasons.

Young does have to prove he is fully dedicated to playing at a high level. Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle noted last October that Swaggy showed up to Warriors training camp "a bit overweight."

Because Golden State is so loaded with talent, Young could get away with playing at less than peak physical powers. Kerr had the luxury of turning to Shaun Livingston off the bench.

The Nuggets are likely banking on Young to be ready to play instantly. He has the potential to be an excellent under-the-radar signing given his experience as a starter or coming off the bench and his ability to shoot from three-point range.

Denver, which looked like it had a ton of depth at the guard spots coming into the season, has been dealing with a rash of injuries. Gary Harris and Will Barton remain out of the lineup, while Isaiah Thomas still does not have a timetable to make his season debut. The Nuggets also lost big man Paul Millsap to a toe injury last week.

The Nuggets will look for Young to provide a scoring punch as they try to stay near the top of the packed Western Conference.