B/R's Best Reads of the Week of June 24

How Much Sex Do Footballers Need at the World Cup?

Germany's manager, Joachim Low, banned his players from having sex. Mexico reportedly threw a party that lasted for "24 hours with 30 escorts." Is sex a harmful distraction or perhaps a positive one?

Decoding the Petty Yelp Reviews of Ayesha Curry's New Houston Restaurant

Salty Houston Rockets fans are grilling Ayesha Curry's new restaurant on Yelp with one-star reviews, but the BBQ spot hasn't even opened yet. Don't worry—Warriors fans have come to the defense of Steph and Ayesha to try to raise the rating, albeit to limited success.

Meet Juan Soto: The 19-Year-Old MLB Phenom Who Could Replace Bryce Harper

He's only 19, but he's been called "a grown man in a kid's body." Washington Nationals phenom Juan Soto isn't just mashing home runs; he's putting himself in some pretty elite company with Ken Griffey Jr., and, of course, Bryce Harper.