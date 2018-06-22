College World Series 2018: Friday Scores, Winners and Bracket Results

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

The 2018 College World Series has reached the semifinal stage, and with that, there was plenty on the line in Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday.

A pair of teams (Oregon State and Florida) entered the day facing elimination. On the flip side, though, two squads (Mississippi State and Arkansas) found themselves just one win away from a spot in the championship round.

Below is a look at how Friday's action unfolded.

2018 College World Series —Semifinals

Oregon State 12, Mississippi State 2

Arkansas vs. Florida, 8 p.m. ET

Oregon State 12, Mississippi State 2

Oregon State lost its College World Series opener, but thanks to a strong offense, it has managed to stave off elimination and put itself within one victory of the championship round.

Mississippi State opened the scoring right away, grabbing the lead in the top of the first. Leadoff hitter Jake Mangum reached by getting hit by a pitch, and second baseman Hunter Stovall came through with a clutch two-out double:

With its season on the line, Oregon State wasted no time in responding. The Beavers used a single, two steals, a walk and another single to tie the game. It appeared as though they could be headed for a big inning, but a 1-2-5-4 double play limited the damage.

Although it missed out on an opportunity in the first, Oregon State cashed in in the second—and it would not be long before Bulldogs starter Jacob Billingsley (1.1 innings, five hits, six runs, three walks, one hit by pitch) was chased from the game.

The Beavers batted around in the second, piling up five runs while recording just one extra-base hit. They found ways to keep the line moving, whether it be notching singles or taking what the pitchers gave them.

That gave Oregon State full control of a game it had to have. From there, it was up to Bryce Fehmel (3.2 innings, four hits, two runs) and the bullpen to keep the season alive.

Beavers southpaw Brandon Eisert (4.1 innings, one hit, zero runs, three strikeouts) relieved Fehmel in the fourth and shut down any chance the Bulldogs had of mounting a comeback. He threw 3.2 innings of hitless baseball before eventually allowing a single with one out in the eighth. By that time, his team had put the game away.

It marked the third straight game, all wins, in which the squad from Corvallis scored double-digit runs.

Nick Madrigal (3-for-5, walk, double, two RBI, two runs) and Trevor Larnach (3-for-4, walk, double, three RBI, run) led the way for the Beavers, while Stovall (2-for-4, double, two RBI) provided the offense for the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State and Oregon State will meet for a winner-take-all game on Saturday for a spot in the championship round.