Laken Tomlinson, 49ers Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $18M Contract Extension

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 22, 2018

San Francisco 49ers offensive guard Laken Tomlinson (75) sets to block against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Chicago. The 49ers won the game 15-14. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers and guard Laken Tomlinson agreed to a three-year contract extension on Friday, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo

The deal is reportedly worth up to $18 million with $10 million guaranteed.

The Niners acquired Tomlinson in a trade with the Detroit Lions just prior to the start of the 2017 regular season for a 2019 fifth-round draft pick.

In his first season with the 49ers, Tomlinson started 15 games and performed admirably.

He was originally selected by Detroit with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft out of Duke.

Tomlinson started 24 games over his first two NFL campaigns, and he has primarily appeared at left guard throughout his career.

He had been set to enter the final year of his contract in 2018 since the Niners declined his fifth-year option for 2019.

Tomlinson is expected to serve as the starting left guard this season and a primary protector of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo with another former first-round pick in Jonathan Cooper backing him up.

