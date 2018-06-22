Cavaliers GM Koby Altman Says Team Is Shifting to 'Player Development Business'

Steve Freeman/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers don't appear inclined to give away young players anymore like they have in recent years while chasing championships.

Per WKYC's Ben Axelrod, Cavs general manager Koby Altman outlined the team's new philosophy toward roster building.

"For the first time in a long time, we're going to be in the player development business," Altman said.

Altman's comments come one day after the Cavs selected point guard Collin Sexton with the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

The last time Cleveland picked in the lottery was 2014 when Andrew Wiggins went No. 1. After LeBron James returned to the team, Wiggins was later traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the package for Kevin Love.

This year also marked the first time the Cavaliers have made a draft pick since 2015. The last player they drafted who is still on the active roster is Tristan Thompson (2011).

Despite reaching the NBA Finals in each of the past four seasons, the Cavs are in a dangerous position moving forward. They were tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the second-oldest roster in the NBA last season (28.9) and could start next season at least $38 million over the cap if James opts in to the final year of his contract.

Given the uncertainty around James' immediate future, Cleveland has to build its roster through the draft and player development if it wants to remain a consistent playoff contender in the Eastern Conference.